Second Opinion Expert Announces Strategic Relationship with KangarooHealth

We are excited to work with SOE to leverage their physician, patient and congregate care relationships to provide our powerful remote patient monitoring capabilities to a wider population and help more individuals improve their health," said Dr. Xiaoxu Kang, Founder and CEO of KangarooHealth, Inc. Post this

KangarooHealth's platform is used to support remote patient monitoring, Hospital at Home programs, and Medicare Direct Contracting programs, as well as other value-based care programs. KangarooHealth qualifies providers for new reimbursements for remote patient monitoring from CMS and commercial payors. The company combines intelligent software, smart biometric sensors, and on-demand care teams to empower healthcare providers to extend their care into patients' homes seamlessly while keeping their workflows. Their intelligent data-driven platforms help providers and healthcare systems augment clinical decision processes, predict patient outcomes, boost care efficiency, prevent readmissions, and generate new revenue streams.

Through this strategic relationship, KangarooHealth will leverage SOE's physician relationships and patient and congregate care networks to provide remote patient monitoring technology and capabilities. A future phase may involve integration with SOE's patented state of the art technology platform serving to improve healthcare outcomes.

"We are excited to work with SOE to leverage their physician, patient and congregate care relationships to provide our powerful remote patient monitoring capabilities to a wider population and help more individuals improve their health," said Dr. Xiaoxu Kang, PhD, Founder and CEO of KangarooHealth, Inc. "Given SOE's expansive capabilities, and KangarooHealth's highly-configurable solutions, we are able to team up in a variety of areas to improve patient outcomes while also reducing the cost of care," said Dr. Kang.

"SOE is pleased to be working with Dr. Kang and KangarooHealth to leverage their game changing remote patient monitoring technology to improve the health outcomes for chronic care patients while simultaneously lowering the overall cost of care," says Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. "We share KangarooHealth's passion about enabling the growth of proactive remote patient monitoring as a powerful solution for the US healthcare crisis."

About SecondOpinionExpert

SOE's mission is to provide innovative medical technology solutions to improve healthcare while reducing costs. We empower patients, providers and payors to work together to make the best possible medical decisions. SOE has three tech-enabled solution platforms – Expert Opinions, Point-of-Care Facilities, and Point-of-Care Mobile & Remote Services – all providing medical expertise and targeted solutions. Our patented system for medical opinions is built with both the patient and their physicians in mind, improving diagnosis and treatment planning, and enhancing patient trust and satisfaction with the payor as well. SOE's panel of 400+ board-certified medical specialists are available to render expert opinions informed as needed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genomics. SOE also owns and/or manages a rapidly growing network of facilities for post-acute care and substance treatment. Our proprietary platform for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) empowers best practices in administration and medical services.

We provide targeted services for patient groups within a plan who are the most difficult and costly to care for. Our proprietary TeleMedics Mobile Platform empowers and chronicles on-site visits from qualified medics or nurses. Mobile staff provide the human connection, capturing vitals and doing diagnostics and therapeutics, with the patient's doctor participating as needed through live video. We provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) delivered through a strategic relationship with KangarooHealth, in-home respirators delivered and monitored by SOE affiliate Momentum Equipment and Pandemic Response through our MaxVax solution.

Additional information can be found at SOE.care

About KangarooHealth

KangarooHealth delivers plug-and-play remote care solutions that improve care for patients and boost revenue for providers, without burdening staff. Founded in 2015, KangarooHealth's remote monitoring and chronic condition management programs are the most compliant and comprehensive on the market and are trusted by hundreds of providers nationwide. We supply everything providers need from day one: cellular connected devices, intuitive platforms, and on-demand clinical monitoring and billing support. Our platform covers more than 50+ conditions and connects with 100+ devices, supporting Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and/or Principal Care Management (PCM), configured to providers' care protocols.

We combine intelligent software, smart biometric sensors, and on-demand care teams to empower healthcare providers to extend their care into patients' homes seamlessly, while keeping their workflows. Their intelligent data-driven platforms help providers and healthcare systems augment clinical decision processes, predict patient outcomes, boost care efficiency, prevent readmissions, and generate new revenue.

Additional information can be found at KangarooHealth.com

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, SecondOpinionExperrt, Inc., 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], https://soe.care/

Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE SecondOpinionExpert, Inc.