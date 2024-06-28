Second Paris Baguette Café in Washington set to Open in Tukwila City on June 29th as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Franchise Space

Local Resident and Franchisee Edwin Chang is set to open his first Paris Baguette café at 17095 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila City, Washington 98188

TUKWILA CITY, Wash., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in America. With over 170 bakery cafés in the U.S., they have built a strong presence nationwide. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their most recent bakery café opening at 17095 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila City, Washington 98188, on June 29th.

The growth is being led by Edwin Chang, a career electrical engineer who made the investment to create an opportunity for his sons to chase their dreams and create a family legacy.

After successfully completing their college educations, Chang's sons spent time managing their uncle's bubble tea shops and experienced small business leadership. They began to communicate their own dreams of business ownership, and Chang knew he would support them however he could. Through an investment with Paris Baguette, he is supporting this dream while also bringing a much-needed experience to his own community and positioning his sons to make a meaningful impact on the community both in and beyond the bakery café.

"I'm excited to bring Paris Baguette to the Tukwila City community, and to support my sons as they embark on this next chapter in building a legacy for their families," said Chang. "When we looked at bringing Paris Baguette to Tukwila City, we saw that there was nothing in the area that could offer the same high quality products and variety that Paris Baguette can provide. We immediately knew this would be a perfect fit for the community."

The Tukwila City café opening is a milestone for the brand, as it will be only the second Paris Baguette to open in the state of Washington, with the first location having just opened in Lynnwood in late May. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over delicious baked goods and fresh coffee drinks.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Brian bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "One of the sayings our teams throughout the system embody is, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Brian will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

In the $17 billion bakery segment, it is Paris Baguette's person-first approach that allows them to differentiate themselves, offering an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to build something both lucrative and meaningful. The brand's consistently climbing average unit volumes speak to the strength of the model, but Paris Baguette has never lost sight of their mission to revive the neighborhood bakery café.

As the team works toward opening 100 bakery cafés and awarding another 150 this year, they are focused on bringing the Paris Baguette experience to neighborhoods in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit http://www.parisbaguette.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Paris Baguette