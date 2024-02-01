Second Quintus Hot Isostatic Press on Order for Wallwork Group Bury Centre

"With a track record in providing our previous unit, it made sense to once again work with Quintus in this next phase of our HIP journey."--Simeon Collins, Wallwork Holdings Post this

Hot Isostatic Pressing plays a pivotal role in the production of AM parts made from metal powders. "Densification is extremely efficient at removing porosity," Mr. Collins explains. It is often the only way to achieve the high material uniformity required of parts designed for mission-critical applications. The QIH 173L can achieve 100% of maximum theoretical material density, producing components with improved fatigue properties, ductility, structural integrity, and fracture toughness.

Located at its headquarters site in Bury, North Manchester, UK, Wallwork's 2500 m2 HIP Centre was built with expansion in mind. The decision to purchase a second press from Quintus was a logical move given the success of its first system.

"With a track record in providing our previous unit, it made sense to once again work with Quintus in this next phase of our HIP journey," says Mr. Collins. The emergence of more technically challenging and higher pressure cycles bolstered the decision. "Their knowledge and experience, plus their worldwide Quintus® Care support program, gives Wallwork and our customers the confidence to develop and grow long-term relationships and quality service. We see exponential growth for the units over the short term."

Equipped with Quintus's proprietary uniform rapid cooling (URC), the QIH 173L's unique furnace design delivers excellent temperature uniformity, a critical feature for improving the mechanical properties of the end product. The press work zone measures 800 mm (34.6 inches) in diameter and 2550 mm (100.4 inches) high, for a capacity of over 7000 kg (15,432 lbs) per cycle. It operates at a maximum temperature of 1250°C (2282°F) and pressure of 207 MPa (30,000 psi). The technologically advanced system offers full digital connectivity, providing greater control over the production process and finished products. The HIP process also offers the possibility to polish cast, welded, or powder metal parts to the highest surface finish.

The Bury HIP Centre strengthens Wallworth's leadership position as a single-source provider of secondary processes from multiple facilities linked by an internal transport network.

"Wallwork is a privately owned heat treatment company with four sites in the UK," says Mr. Collins. "Many of our customers--component manufacturers within diverse industrial segments—no longer want to deal with the complication of multisite and multicompany subcontracting, as well as logistic management. With our HIP systems, the full package of processing capability and capacity is now available with one phone call or email."

"We are doubly pleased to be working with Wallwork," comments Jan Söderström, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "Our mutal focus on customer-driven problem solving and long-term supplier partnerships have engendered a strong commitment to success. We look forward to installing the press in mid-2025 as Wallwork continues to invest in all areas of the business to support its comprehensive service offering," Mr. Söderström concludes.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three principal areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

About Wallwork Group

Wallwork Heat Treatment Ltd. was founded by Robert Wallwork in 1959. After years of gradual expansion, the Company moved to the present head office in Bury, North Manchester, in 1979. Since then, further expansion encompassed the establishment of Wallwork Cast Alloys, Wallwork Heat Treatment (Birmingham) Ltd., and the acquisitions of Wallwork Cambridge Ltd. in Cambridge and Wallwork Newcastle Ltd. Following the installation of a Hot Isostatic Press from Quintus Technologies in September 2023, the Group inaugurated its HIP Centre at its Bury location, which is also home to the UK's largest single-site heat treating facility with an aerospace scope, covering nine Nadcap check sheets. Today the Group employs approximately 300 people offering a comprehensive portfolio of heat treatments, vacuum, sealed quench, plasma & gas nitride, vacuum brazing, and PVD coatings. See more at https://www.wallworkht.co.uk/

Media Contact

Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies, 46 73 620 24 49, [email protected], www.quintustechnologies.com

SOURCE Quintus Technologies