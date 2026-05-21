Second Step® Expands Offering with Launch of Digital Well‑Being Specialized Unit in Response to Evolving K-12 Student and District Needs

The Digital Well-Being unit gives districts a proactive, skills‑based solution that aligns with existing Second Step instruction and prepares students to navigate digital spaces thoughtfully, now and in the future. Post this

"Schools are facing increasing pressure to address digital stress, online behavior, misinformation, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence," said Andrea Lovanhill, CEO of Committee for Children. "The Digital Well-Being unit gives districts a proactive, skills‑based solution that aligns with existing Second Step instruction and prepares students to navigate digital spaces thoughtfully, now and in the future."

The Digital Well‑Being Specialized Unit is designed for Kindergarten through Grade 12, with instruction that grows in depth and complexity as students mature. The unit emphasizes discussion, reflection, and real‑world scenarios that encourage students to practice responsible decision‑making and build habits that support well‑being both online and offline.

Schools are being asked to respond to expanding expectations related to digital citizenship, media literacy, artificial intelligence, student mental health, and safe learning environments—often without consistent tools or shared language. In many states, these expectations are formalized through requirements or guidance across many states, increasing the need for districtwide, consistent approaches. The Digital Well‑Being Specialized Unit is implementation-ready, compliant with emerging district requirements, and is effective. For districts already using Second Step programs, the unit strengthens and modernizes instructional coverage without requiring a new provider or system overhaul.

Unlike digital citizenship programs that center on rules or policies, the Second Step Digital Well‑Being Specialized Unit focuses on developing students' judgment and self-awareness capabilities. Lessons encourage students to examine perspectives, consider impact, and practice responsible decision‑making in ways that remain relevant as technologies change. Depending on grade level, instruction may address topics such as screen balance, healthy online friendships, media literacy, ethical technology use, and leadership in digital spaces.

Embedded professional development and implementation reporting are built into the Digital Well‑Being Specialized Unit. Educators can access professional learning directly within the teaching experience, while school and district leaders gain visibility into implementation fidelity through the Second Step Leader Dashboard.

About Second Step® Programs

Trusted by more than 45,000 schools nationwide and built on 40 years of educator trust, Second Step® programs provide evidence‑based human skills instruction for PreK–12 students and serve more than 20 million students each year in districts worldwide. Designed for districtwide implementation and backed by research, Second Step supports educators at scale with consistent, high‑quality instruction that strengthens safe, supportive learning environments and helps students succeed academically and socially. Learn more at secondstep.org.

About Committee for Children

Founded in 1979, Committee for Children is a global nonprofit dedicated to promoting the safety, well‑being, and success of children through research‑based programs and educator support. Learn more at cfchildren.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Belleville, Committee for Children, 1 3109361466, [email protected], https://www.secondstep.org

SOURCE Committee for Children