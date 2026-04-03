Second Step® Launches a Bold New Brand, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Evidence‑Based School Climate Improvement

"The refreshed Second Step brand reflects our commitment to making evidence‑based human skills learning easier to understand, implement, and sustain—so schools can stay focused on what matters most: helping every student thrive." Post this

The New Second Step Digital Experience

As part of the rebrand, the newly optimized SecondStep.org website is designed to better reflect how districts evaluate, adopt, and implement human skills instruction districtwide. The redesigned site introduces clearer, role‑based pathways for district leaders, principals, and educators, including new client impact pages that articulate Second Step programs' districtwide value, evidence‑based outcomes, and implementation supports across PreK–12.

Visitors can more easily explore what students learn through Second Step instruction, how the program supports schoolwide climate improvement, and how districts implement and sustain the program over time—supported by research, real‑world impact data, and practical guidance for leaders. Together with the refreshed visual identity and sharpened positioning, the new digital experience reinforces the position of Second Step as a trusted, districtwide partner. It makes it easier for school systems to move from exploration to confident, long‑term implementation.

"When students feel safe, connected, and supported, learning follows. Educators are facing real challenges, and districts need tools they can count on to meet students' needs at scale," says Andrea Lovanhill, CEO of Committee for Children. "The refreshed Second Step brand reflects our commitment to making evidence‑based human skills learning easier to understand, implement, and sustain—so schools can stay focused on what matters most: helping every student thrive."

Trusted by more than 45,000 schools nationwide and built on 40 years of educator trust, the Second Step programs serve over 20 million students each year across PreK–12 classrooms. Designed by research and backed by evidence, the program is built for districtwide implementation—supporting educators at scale with consistent, high‑quality instruction.

Proven Impact. Unmatched Evidence. Real‑World Scale.

The Second Step program demonstrates leadership in human skills education through an evidence base no other provider can match. Independent evaluations by WestEd studied outcomes for more than 25,000 students across multiple states, making it the largest independent, multi‑state study in the category. The findings show that Second Step programs deliver rapid, measurable improvements. The findings include:

Academic motivation increased by up to 6 percentile points

Prosocial behavior rose by 5 percentile points

Out‑of‑school suspensions declined by up to 14 percentile points

Teacher‑student relationships improved by as much as 16 percentile points

School belonging and overall school climate increased by up to 14 and 11 percentile points, respectively

A Brand That Matches the Moment

The refreshed Second Step brand reflects a modern, confident expression of its role as a catalyst for school climate improvement—aligning identity and positioning with the realities educators face today, including rising behavioral challenges, attendance concerns, and accountability expectations.

About Second Step® Programs

For four decades, Second Step® programs have supported educators with evidence‑based human skills instruction for PreK–12 students. Used in districts worldwide, Second Step programs are designed for districtwide implementation and consistent, high‑quality instruction at scale. Developed by Committee for Children, the Second Step programs help schools build the vital competencies students need for success. Second Step® programs are recipients of two Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School and Best of 2025. Learn more at secondstep.org.

About Committee for Children

Founded in 1979, Committee for Children is a global nonprofit dedicated to promoting the safety, well‑being, and success of children through innovative, research‑based programs. As the creator of Second Step, the organization reinvests research, program development, and educator support to ensure lasting impact. Learn more at cfchildren.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Belleville, Committee for Children, 1 3109361466, [email protected], https://www.secondstep.org

SOURCE Committee for Children