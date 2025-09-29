Second Step® Programs Named the Winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025

"This award affirms our commitment to equipping educators with research-backed, evidence-based tools that strengthen foundational human skills, such as problem-solving, resilience, and collaboration. These are essential skills that ensure children can thrive in school and beyond." Post this

"We're honored that our Second Step digital programs have been recognized by Tech & Learning for offering real solutions to today's challenges in education," said Andrea Lovanhill, CEO of Committee for Children. "This award affirms our commitment to equipping educators with research-backed, evidence-based tools that strengthen foundational human skills, such as problem-solving, resilience, and collaboration. These are essential skills that ensure children can thrive in school and beyond."

What sets Second Step programs apart is their scalable, evidence-based impact in classrooms and their unwavering commitment to nurturing lifelong human skills in students. A trusted partner for educators for over 40 years, the programs are known for their flexibility, and innovation — featuring a Leader Dashboard with a Guided Playbook, enhanced digital content, and tiered interventions, along with gamified learning, interactive sessions, and a continuous improvement model. When implemented with at least 60% to 80% fidelity, the K–8 digital programs improve academic performance and school attendance, reduce suspensions and referrals, enhance school climate, increase prosocial behavior, and strengthen family-school engagement, designed to meet the wide-ranging needs of schools and districts. Designed for both in-person and online use, the curricula support MTSS, PBIS, and trauma-informed practices, reinforcing positive behavior schoolwide and supporting transitions and peer relationships in middle school.

"The 2025 awards welcomed an abundance of high-quality entries," shared the Tech & Learning editorial team. "Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices when moving into the new school year. Every winner should be immensely proud of their accomplishments."

This recognition for Second Step programs underscores its role as a trusted partner in education, helping schools build stronger communities and equip students with the human skills they need to succeed—today and in the future.

The Second Step curriculum is more than a program; it's a catalyst. It equips leaders, educators, and students with the essential tools they need to unlock academic success and emotional well-being, making it easy to make a difference—in the classroom today and in the workforce tomorrow.

About Second Step programs: For four decades, Second Step programs have been providing educators with valuable tools to enhance the classroom experience. They provide human skills curricula for Early Learning through Grade 12 and are used in 46,000 K–12 schools across all 50 states, reaching over 20 million children worldwide annually. Second Step programs also provide human skills curricula for bullying prevention (K–5), child protection (PreK–5), out-of-school time (K–5), and educators. Visit SecondStep.org to learn more.

About Committee for Children: Committee for Children is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1979 dedicated to promoting the safety and well-being of children through innovative research-based programs. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.

About Tech & Learning: Tech & Learning is a leading education publication that provides actionable insights, tools, and strategies to help K–20 educators drive innovation and improve teaching and learning across districts of all sizes. Visit techlearning.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Wendy Belleville, Committee for Children, 1 3109361466, [email protected], https://www.secondstep.org

SOURCE Committee for Children