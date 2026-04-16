SecondBloom Auctions Launches 500+ Lot Online Liquidation of Eden Green Technology Vertical Farming Facility in Cleburne, Texas

"Eden Green built a world-class facility with institutional-quality equipment. Buyers can acquire systems that would cost millions to purchase new, at a fraction of replacement cost." - Chris Lange, President, SecondBloom Auctions Post this

This Phase 1 auction represents one of the largest controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment liquidations in the U.S. this year, and offers commercial growers, indoor farming startups, equipment dealers, and infrastructure buyers a rare opportunity to acquire institutional-grade growing systems, HVAC, electrical, and automation equipment at auction pricing.

Auction Highlights

LED Grow Lighting: Multiple lots of GE Arize ML900, ML300, and L1000 LED grow light systems including a 560-unit North Wall package with 1,120 bars and 560 drivers, a 336-fixture Greenhouse 1 overhead system, complete grow row packages with rolling benches and integrated lighting, and GE Current LED systems with flood tables and racking. Also includes BIOS LED propagation systems. These fixtures represent hundreds of thousands of dollars in commercial horticulture lighting.

Climate and Environmental Controls: Two 300-ton Trane RTAC air-cooled chiller systems with pumps and Eaton VFD control panels, two Laars MagnaTherm MGH2500 boilers with pump and controls packages, a GD Chillers GD-27H industrial glycol chiller, HortiMaX MultiMa IPC greenhouse climate controllers, Trane HVAC DDC control panels, VFD-driven circulation systems, heat exchanger packages, and dozens of HAF fans and air curtains.

Fertigation and Water Treatment: A Hoogendoorn Iivo system, HortiMaX VitaLite CXL fertigation and water treatment system skid, multiple HortiMaX EC/pH control panels, Etatron chemical dosing pumps, commercial reverse osmosis systems, UV water sterilizers, Moleaer dissolved oxygen systems, and Netafim/Dosatron fertigation injectors.

Propagation, Seeding, and Growing Media: Three Urbinati commercial seeding systems including the SEM65 drum seeder with vacuum pump, a needle seeder line with Agrinomix coating and watering unit, and a SEMSF13-C pneumatic row seeder. More than 50 million propagation seeds and tens of thousands of Grodan NG 2.0 grow blocks and AO propagation plugs across multiple lots.

Vertical Farming Assets: Eden Green proprietary vertical grow towers and growing system components representing more than 330,000 plant sites, along with vine tower systems, harvest totes, and production support equipment.

Power and Electrical: A Cummins Onan 400kW enclosed diesel generator with PowerCommand controls, an Eaton 1600A switchboard, more than a dozen dry-type transformers ranging from 30 kVA to 75 kVA, panelboards, switchgear, and VFD control panels.

Packaging, Labeling, and Post-Harvest: Multivac automatic labeling system, ID Technology print-and-apply labeler with conveyor, Farmer's Friend lettuce harvester, tens of thousands of retail herb clamshells, custom corrugated produce boxes (50 pallets), and cold storage door systems.

Additional lots include office furniture, IT infrastructure, shipping containers, warehouse racking, safety equipment, and general facility support items.

About the Auction

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for anyone operating in or entering the CEA space," said Chris Lange, President of SecondBloom Auctions. "Eden Green built a world-class facility with institutional-quality equipment. Buyers can acquire systems that would cost millions to purchase new, at a fraction of replacement cost. The breadth of this catalog, from complete lighting and fertigation systems to commercial seeding lines and climate controls, is something you rarely see come to market in one event."

The Eden Green facility closure follows a broader pattern of consolidation across the U.S. vertical farming industry, where more than a dozen CEA companies ceased operations or filed for bankruptcy in 2025 alone. SecondBloom has positioned itself as a leading auction and liquidation platform for controlled environment agriculture assets, having previously managed the Bowery Farming Locust Grove liquidation, one of the largest indoor farming equipment sales in U.S. history.

Auction Details

Event: Eden Green Technology Phase 1 Online Auction

Lots: 500+

Bidding Opens: April 14, 2026

Bidding Closes: April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM

Location: 1845 Sparks Drive, Cleburne, TX (Johnson County)

Phase 2 Notice: This equipment auction is Phase 1 of a two-phase UCC Article 9 disposition conducted on behalf of secured lender EG Texas Holdings, LLC. Phase 2, covering remaining collateral including intellectual property and other intangible assets, is scheduled for June 10, 2026. Interested parties should contact SecondBloom Auctions for details.

About SecondBloom Auctions

SecondBloom Auctions is a specialized auction and liquidation platform focused on controlled environment agriculture, commercial horticulture, and indoor farming equipment. Headquartered in Carol Stream, Illinois, SecondBloom serves commercial growers, equipment dealers, investors, and facility operators across North America. The company brings deep industry expertise in CEA technology, greenhouse systems, and horticultural lighting to every transaction.

Media Contact:

Chris Lange, President

SecondBloom Auctions

780 West Army Trail Road, Suite 159, Carol Stream, IL 60188

secondbloomauctions.com

Media Contact

Chris Lange, SecondBloom Auctions, 1 217-377-8447, [email protected], www.secondbloomauctions.com

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SOURCE SecondBloom Auctions