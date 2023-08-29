SecondBloom Auctions to Manage Auction of AeroFarms Assets from Newark Production Facility

"We look forward to leveraging our expertise to ensure a smooth transition that maximizes value for AeroFarms' stakeholders," said Chris Lange, CEO of SecondBloom™ Auctions. "Interested parties can learn more about the auction at www.secondbloomauctions.com." Tweet this

In April 2023, AeroFarms announced that it was moving all operations from it's Newark facility to it's state of the art facility in Danville, Virginia, more details are at this link. With the transition to Danville complete, the assets in the Newark facility are now available for sale through this auction.

AeroFarms representatives will be onsite at the 212 Rome facility during the preview days on September 7-8 to showcase assets and assist potential bidders. Interested bidders are required to fill out the advanced viewing form on SecondBloom Auctions website under the auction lot they are interested in. The AeroFarms team will also coordinate and oversee the asset removal by winning bidders, a process that must be concluded by September 28th.

About SecondBloom™ Auctions

SecondBloom™ Auctions, a subsidiary of Lange Group Capital, stands as a trusted name in the controlled environment agriculture industry. Our team is dedicated to innovation and serving the needs of indoor growers. Our unique approach combines online product sales with multi-vendor auctions, offering a diverse range of equipment and supplies tailored to our clients' needs. As industry pioneers, we're committed to connecting buyers and sellers and shaping the future of sustainable agriculture. To learn more about SecondBloom™ Auctions' data- driven auction management services, visit: www.secondbloomauctions.com.

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME's Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the optimal conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides versus traditional field farming. Its products can be found at major retail selling partners like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Baldor Specialty Food, Compass Group, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com.

