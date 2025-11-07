SecondBloom to Liquidate Bowery Farming's $70 Million Vertical Farming Facility in Locust Grove, Georgia

"This facility represents the pinnacle of vertical farming technology—a $70 million investment in fully integrated systems that have never been used." — Chris Lange, President, SecondBloom Auctions Post this

LIQUIDATION SCHEDULE & PREMIUM ACCESS

Exclusive Preview Days: November 17–18, 2025 (On-site inspection for SecondBloom Premium Members)

Online Sale Period: Opens early November, closes November 21, 2025

Equipment Removal: December 1–18, 2025 (FOB Locust Grove, GA)

Premium Membership: Join at secondbloomauctions.com/premium for priority access

FEATURED EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES

Automation & Material Handling: Logiqs AS/RS carrier systems (original contract value over $5 million), FlexSpace high-density racking systems with integrated bay controllers ($4+ million system), H2O Engineering water treatment skids, and comprehensive industrial wiring infrastructure.

Precision Irrigation & Fertigation: Stolze automated fertigation and CIP (Clean-in-Place) systems (original contract over $2 million), ozone and filtration systems (over $1 million), Keyence ultrasonic flow sensors, Tonhe automated valve assemblies, and Hydrovar variable frequency pump systems.

Advanced Lighting & Climate Control: Brand-new Fluence by Signify RAZR spectrum LED fixtures with integrated DC/AC power distribution (original package over $3 million), Nussun high-efficiency circulation fans, DuctSox fabric air distribution systems, and several 130-ton Daikin rooftop HVAC units.

Control Systems & Software: Environmental control PLCs, Sienna/K-Well integrated bay controllers and sensor hubs, enterprise-grade Meraki and Fortinet networking infrastructure, and Ignition SCADA platform.

Processing & Packaging Line: Tri-Mach stainless steel conveyor systems, Urbinati precision seeders, TTA automated transplanters, Proseal tray sealing equipment, and TOMRA advanced optical sorting technology.

Facility Infrastructure: Custom stainless steel fabrication, walk-in cold storage rooms, complete Poppin office furniture systems, and Hendricksen commercial lounge furnishings.

"This facility represents the pinnacle of vertical farming technology—a $70+ million investment in brand-new, fully integrated systems that have never been used," said Chris Lange, President of SecondBloom Auctions. "For expanding operations, research institutions, and technology integrators, this liquidation offers an unprecedented opportunity to acquire proven, commercial-grade equipment at a fraction of original cost. We're expecting significant interest from both domestic and international buyers."

BUYER INFORMATION

Buyer Premium: 18% on all lots

Removal: MEI Industrial Solutions will provide on-site rigging services

ABOUT SECONDBLOOM

SecondBloom is North America's premier marketplace for controlled environment agriculture and industrial asset recovery. Headquartered in Carol Stream, Illinois, the company specializes in the valuation, marketing, and liquidation of greenhouse and vertical farming assets. SecondBloom's digital platform connects verified buyers with high-value agricultural technology assets, serving growers, equipment manufacturers, research institutions, and agricultural investors worldwide.

The company's expertise spans complete facility liquidations, multi-vendor consignment sales, and private treaty transactions. SecondBloom's Premium Membership program provides priority access to liquidation events, exclusive preview opportunities, and detailed equipment condition reports.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Lange

President

SecondBloom Auctions

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.SecondBloomAuctions.com

FOR LIQUIDATION INQUIRIES

Email: [email protected]

Online Bidding: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/m-davis-second/catalogue-id-m-davis-second10000

Media Contact

Chris Lange, SecondBloom Auctions, 1 217-377-8447, [email protected], www.secondbloomauctions.com

