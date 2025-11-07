SecondBloom to Liquidate Bowery Farming's $70 Million Vertical Farming Facility in Locust Grove, Georgia

Bowery's $70M farm equipment auction
Over 250 Lots of State-of-the-Art Equipment from Never-Commissioned Facility Available at Unprecedented Discount
CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecondBloom, in partnership with M. Davis Group, will conduct the complete liquidation of Bowery Farming's $70 million vertical farming facility in Locust Grove, Georgia. The 200,000 square foot operation represents one of the largest vertical farming liquidations in industry history, featuring over $32 million in brand-new, never-commissioned equipment.
This exceptional liquidation event presents a rare opportunity for agricultural operations, research facilities, and equipment integrators to acquire cutting-edge vertical farming technology at substantial discounts. All equipment was professionally installed, tested for functionality, and remains in pristine, new condition—ready for immediate deployment or integration into existing operations.
LIQUIDATION SCHEDULE & PREMIUM ACCESS
- Exclusive Preview Days: November 17–18, 2025 (On-site inspection for SecondBloom Premium Members)
- Online Sale Period: Opens early November, closes November 21, 2025
- Equipment Removal: December 1–18, 2025 (FOB Locust Grove, GA)
- Premium Membership: Join at secondbloomauctions.com/premium for priority access
FEATURED EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES
Automation & Material Handling: Logiqs AS/RS carrier systems (original contract value over $5 million), FlexSpace high-density racking systems with integrated bay controllers ($4+ million system), H2O Engineering water treatment skids, and comprehensive industrial wiring infrastructure.
Precision Irrigation & Fertigation: Stolze automated fertigation and CIP (Clean-in-Place) systems (original contract over $2 million), ozone and filtration systems (over $1 million), Keyence ultrasonic flow sensors, Tonhe automated valve assemblies, and Hydrovar variable frequency pump systems.
Advanced Lighting & Climate Control: Brand-new Fluence by Signify RAZR spectrum LED fixtures with integrated DC/AC power distribution (original package over $3 million), Nussun high-efficiency circulation fans, DuctSox fabric air distribution systems, and several 130-ton Daikin rooftop HVAC units.
Control Systems & Software: Environmental control PLCs, Sienna/K-Well integrated bay controllers and sensor hubs, enterprise-grade Meraki and Fortinet networking infrastructure, and Ignition SCADA platform.
Processing & Packaging Line: Tri-Mach stainless steel conveyor systems, Urbinati precision seeders, TTA automated transplanters, Proseal tray sealing equipment, and TOMRA advanced optical sorting technology.
Facility Infrastructure: Custom stainless steel fabrication, walk-in cold storage rooms, complete Poppin office furniture systems, and Hendricksen commercial lounge furnishings.
"This facility represents the pinnacle of vertical farming technology—a $70+ million investment in brand-new, fully integrated systems that have never been used," said Chris Lange, President of SecondBloom Auctions. "For expanding operations, research institutions, and technology integrators, this liquidation offers an unprecedented opportunity to acquire proven, commercial-grade equipment at a fraction of original cost. We're expecting significant interest from both domestic and international buyers."
BUYER INFORMATION
- Buyer Premium: 18% on all lots
- Removal: MEI Industrial Solutions will provide on-site rigging services
ABOUT SECONDBLOOM
SecondBloom is North America's premier marketplace for controlled environment agriculture and industrial asset recovery. Headquartered in Carol Stream, Illinois, the company specializes in the valuation, marketing, and liquidation of greenhouse and vertical farming assets. SecondBloom's digital platform connects verified buyers with high-value agricultural technology assets, serving growers, equipment manufacturers, research institutions, and agricultural investors worldwide.
The company's expertise spans complete facility liquidations, multi-vendor consignment sales, and private treaty transactions. SecondBloom's Premium Membership program provides priority access to liquidation events, exclusive preview opportunities, and detailed equipment condition reports.
MEDIA CONTACT
Chris Lange
President
SecondBloom Auctions
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.SecondBloomAuctions.com
FOR LIQUIDATION INQUIRIES
Email: [email protected]
Online Bidding: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/m-davis-second/catalogue-id-m-davis-second10000
