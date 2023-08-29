Secret Network Ecosystem Stockpiling High-Value Leaders

"...we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain space." -L. Loud Tweet this

SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, has disclosed a change in its leadership structure. Guy Zyskind, the outgoing CEO, will be transitioning to a strategic advisory role, leveraging his extensive research expertise to continue contributing to the team's success.

Incoming as the new CEO of SCRT Labs is Alex Zaidelson, a notable figure in the blockchain space. With a remarkable background as CEO of Beam, Alex brings over two decades of executive leadership and experience in blockchain privacy. His presence is set to enhance the momentum of Secret Network's development efforts.

"With Alex and Lisa at the forefront, it feels like we're assembling a crypto dream team," Zyskind commented. "I couldn't imagine a better person to lead SCRT Labs and Secret in the next growth phase."

Zaidelson also expressed optimism about Secret's bright future: "Secret unites my two passions - blockchain privacy and decentralized computation. I am thrilled to join the winning team and apply all my experience and energy to take the Secret ecosystem to new heights."

Pioneering Milestones and Ambitious Trajectory

Secret Network introduced its privacy-preserving smart contracts in its 2020 mainnet launch and continues with ambitious growth under leadership at SCRT Labs. The trajectory ahead remains bold, building upon that foundation of innovation.

Elevating Secret Network Foundation

Stepping into the role of Executive Director at Secret Network Foundation is Lisa Loud, a prominent figure in the blockchain sphere. Lisa's distinguished career includes recognition as one of CoinTelegraph's top 100 blockchain influencers in 2023. Her extensive background, including roles as COO at ShapeShift, Co-Founder of FLUIDEFI, Head of US Digital Acquisition at PayPal, and Software Engineering Manager at Apple, makes her an instrumental addition. Lisa's influence is poised to amplify Secret's messaging and objectives.

Loud sees a bright future for Secret: "I am excited to work alongside the brilliant team and community at Secret Network to drive growth, foster innovation, and unlock the full potential of this remarkable platform. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain space."

About Secret Network

Secret Network stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, offering inherent data privacy for smart contracts. Its groundbreaking mainnet launch in February 2020 introduced the concept of privacy-preserving smart contracts. The network boasts support from independent development firms, the dedicated core development team at SCRT Labs, accomplished node operators, and a global network of Secret Agents committed to advancing privacy within Web3.

About SCRT Labs

SCRT Labs is the driving force behind Secret Network's core development team. The team's primary mission is to pioneer products and systems that accelerate the adoption of privacy-centric and decentralized technologies. Learn more at [www.SCRTlabs.com](http://www.SCRTlabs.com).

