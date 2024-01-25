Secret Network joins the Polygon Solution Provider Network

"We're incredibly excited to extend our confidential computation tooling to Polygon, and look forward to working with their developer community to incorporate Secret into their applications!" - Alex Zaidelson, CEO of SCRT Labs Post this

In a groundbreaking move, Secret Network extends its services to other blockchains, introducing the concept of "Privacy as a Service." This innovative approach allows developers to choose any blockchain for their applications while benefiting from Secret's confidential computation capabilities. The collaboration with the Polygon Solution Provider Network is instrumental in this endeavor, as it facilitates seamless access to a vast developer community on one of the top EVM layer 2 blockchains.

Alex Zaidelson, CEO of SCRT Labs, the core development team of Secret Network, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We're incredibly excited to extend our confidential computation tooling to Polygon and look forward to working with their developer community to incorporate Secret into their applications!"

About Secret Network:

Secret Network stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, introducing privacy-preserving smart contracts with its groundbreaking mainnet launch in February 2020. Leveraging Intel SGX (Software Guard Extension) Trusted Execution Environment technology, various encryption schemes, and key management, Secret Network delivers decentralized confidential computation to native applications and those built on other blockchains through cross-chain communication protocols.

Jay W, Secret Network Foundation, 1 8478869996, [email protected], scrt.network

