Secret Network joins the Polygon Solution Provider Network

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secret Network Joins Forces with Polygon Solution Provider Network to Expand Confidential Computation Services Secret Network, a cutting-edge blockchain specializing in smart contracts with confidential computation capabilities, proudly announces its collaboration with the Polygon Solution Provider Network. This strategic partnership aims to connect Polygon developers with essential tooling, infrastructure, and service providers, further enhancing the capabilities of both networks.
Secret Network revolutionizes web3 with its privacy-preserving smart contracts, enabling developers to create decentralized applications that leverage encrypted data. Traditional smart contract blockchains lack the ability to compute on encrypted data, restricting the scope of applications. For instance, developers on a standard public blockchain would need to expose sensitive information, such as user location history and financial transactions, when building a ridesharing application, posing security risks. Secret Network eliminates this challenge, empowering developers to build decentralized applications without disclosing confidential data to the public.
In a groundbreaking move, Secret Network extends its services to other blockchains, introducing the concept of "Privacy as a Service." This innovative approach allows developers to choose any blockchain for their applications while benefiting from Secret's confidential computation capabilities. The collaboration with the Polygon Solution Provider Network is instrumental in this endeavor, as it facilitates seamless access to a vast developer community on one of the top EVM layer 2 blockchains.
Alex Zaidelson, CEO of SCRT Labs, the core development team of Secret Network, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We're incredibly excited to extend our confidential computation tooling to Polygon and look forward to working with their developer community to incorporate Secret into their applications!"
Secret Network stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, introducing privacy-preserving smart contracts with its groundbreaking mainnet launch in February 2020. Leveraging Intel SGX (Software Guard Extension) Trusted Execution Environment technology, various encryption schemes, and key management, Secret Network delivers decentralized confidential computation to native applications and those built on other blockchains through cross-chain communication protocols.
[email protected]
