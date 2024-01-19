Secret Network Unveils Q1'24 Cohort for Revamped Grants Program

"Our ultimate goal is to generate more usage of Secret Network and realize our mission of becoming the Confidential Computing Hub for web3." - SCRT Labs CEO, Alex Zaidelson Post this

With over 20 teams submitting applications featuring promising solutions and programs, the process of selecting projects for the initial round of 2024 proved to be challenging. Many worthy projects could not be funded immediately, but all are encouraged to re-apply for the next cohort.

SCRT Labs CEO, Alex Zaidelson commented, "I am thrilled with the first cohort of projects supported by our grants program. We will do our best to help them and support them towards a successful launch. And, we are looking forward to more cohorts this year. Our ultimate goal is to generate more usage of Secret Network and realize our mission of becoming the Confidential Computing Hub for web3."

"The quality of the applications really impressed me - we have a wealth of talented builders in this ecosystem. Confidential computing is a technology whose time has arrived, and we're excited to witness the momentum building," said Lisa Loud, ED of Secret Network Foundation.

The following are the first wave of grant recipients:

PageDao / FiftyWei

The FiftyWei team aims to create a robust mechanism for securely sharing confidential documents on a blockchain with specific recipients. The PageDao team aims to create a dApp that will enable a user to own published content assets and transact with those assets on public EVM-based blockchains using Secret Network.

Reclaim Protocol

Reclaim Protocol makes web2 traffic verifiable using zero-knowledge proofs, enabling users to generate verifiable credentials from any of their online user profiles. These proofs can then be used in web3 applications, and no additional APIs or website modifications are required.

This project is already fully developed and launched, and this grant will fund the integration of Reclaim Protocol with Secret Network.

dCasino

The dCasino team is building a decentralized, privacy-preserving casino platform on Secret Network. Users will be able to connect their wallets to the platform, onboard and cash in tokens, play casino games seamlessly with their tokens, and then cash out again. The dCasino team intends for this platform to be compliant in line with appropriate gambling, crypto, and gaming regulations, especially concerning European Union laws. This grant will fund the development of two initial games, video poker and blackjack, with additional games such as Texas Hold 'em, crash, and roulette planned for the future.

GOV.DAO

GOV.DAO intends to build private governance tooling for EVM chains. The GOV.DAO team is a collective of professionals providing borderless advisory and development services to Web3 clients, including to the wider GOV.DAO project. Their services include the structuring and creation of DAOs on various platforms, and the goal of this grant is to integrate Secret's Privacy as Service capabilities into the EVM DAO platforms they currently support.

Future Grants

Development is now underway for these groundbreaking projects, and Secret Network has stated that it will provide updates on their progress over the coming weeks.

They also stated that in approximately six weeks, applications for the Q2'24 cohort will open. Early applications are encouraged. Teams can apply for a grant via the SCRT Labs Github.

About Secret Network

Secret Network stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, offering inherent data privacy for smart contracts. Its groundbreaking mainnet launch in February 2020 introduced the concept of privacy-preserving smart contracts. The network boasts support from independent development firms, the dedicated core development team at SCRT Labs, accomplished node operators, and a global network of Secret Agents committed to advancing privacy within Web3.

About SCRT Labs

SCRT Labs is the driving force behind Secret Network's core development team. The team's primary mission is to pioneer products and systems that accelerate the adoption of privacy-centric and decentralized technologies.

