Sector 9 Returns to its Roots: Original Founders Reacquire Company

Sector 9, a trailblazer in skateboarding, proudly announces its return to the hands of its original founders, reclaiming its roots in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sector 9, a pioneering force in the skateboarding industry, is proud to announce that the brand is once again in the hands of its original founders. With a vision to recapture the essence of its humble beginnings, the company aims to build upon its legacy while embracing innovation, quality and customer service.
Since its inception in 1993, Sector 9 has embodied a free-spirited lifestyle with a passion for surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding. Now, with the original founders back at the helm, the company is poised to reignite that same enthusiasm and commitment to excellence.
"We're thrilled to be back where it all began," said Dennis Telfer, one of the original founders. "Our mission remains unchanged: to create quality products and build a community where skateboarding is not just a sport, but a way of life."
Sector 9 offers a complete line of skateboarding products for all riding styles including skateboard completes, decks, wheels, trucks, and safety gear.
"We are excited for this next chapter, and look forward to sharing this journey with everyone." added Dennis Telfer.
For more information and updates on Sector 9, visit sector9.com.
Media Contact
Ray Davies, Sector 9 Skateboards, 1 858-408-0083, [email protected], sector9.com
SOURCE Sector 9 Skateboards
