Sector 9 Returns to its Roots: Original Founders Reacquire Company

"We're thrilled to be back where it all began," said Dennis Telfer, one of the original founders. "Our mission remains unchanged: to create quality products and build a community where skateboarding is not just a sport, but a way of life."

Sector 9 offers a complete line of skateboarding products for all riding styles including skateboard completes, decks, wheels, trucks, and safety gear.

"We are excited for this next chapter, and look forward to sharing this journey with everyone." added Dennis Telfer.

