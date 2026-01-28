Sector Technology Group™ to Deploy Advanced SAFECity™ System in Oskaloosa Thanks to $500,000 Federal Grant Secured by Congresswoman Miller-Meeks

"This federal support shows Washington is listening to local needs. Safer communities mean stronger families and better places to live and grow—right here in Iowa. Our SAFECity system lets officers focus on what matters most: protecting lives and keeping families safe." -Ryan Surber Post this

"The SAFECity Initiative represents a major step forward in how we protect and serve our community. These resources will strengthen school safety, improve our response to emergencies, and give officers better tools to prevent crime before it happens. We appreciate Congresswoman Miller-Meeks' leadership in securing this investment for Oskaloosa and for recognizing the importance of proactive, technology-driven policing" said Benjamin Boeke, Oskaloosa's Chief of Police.

Sector Technology Group's SAFECity integrated solution is the technological backbone making this possible. Our team has worked closely with communities across Iowa to deliver reliable, user-friendly technology solutions that integrate data and tools so police can focus on what matters most: protecting people. Over the next couple of months, we'll handle the full rollout in Oskaloosa, from setup to training, so the department can hit the ground running.

"This federal support shows Washington is listening to local needs," said Ryan Surber, CEO & Founder of Sector Technology Group. "We're honored to partner with the Oskaloosa Police Department and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks to turn this funding into real safety improvements. Safer communities mean stronger families and better places to live and grow—right here in Iowa. Our SAFECity system lets officers focus on what matters most: protecting lives and keeping families safe."

The timing feels extra special today. President Trump is set to speak just blocks away in Clive about the economy and energy—only four blocks from our Urbandale headquarters. As his plane lands at Des Moines International Airport, it's a reminder that federal wins like this one keep money flowing back home to support hardworking Iowans.

Sector Technology Group is based in Urbandale and specializes in smart public safety systems that help police and fire departments stay ahead. We've built trusted partnerships across the state and Midwest to deliver technology that saves time, boosts accountability, and makes neighborhoods safer every day.

For more information, visit sectortechnologygroup.com or contact us directly.

