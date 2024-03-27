SecuLore to Deliver Proven Security Operations Center (SOC) Monitoring and Cyber Protection to L3Harris Mission Critical Customers

SecuLore was selected by L3Harris as a widely trusted third-party cybersecurity solutions provider with a US-based 24/7 SOC team that provides continuous monitoring and proven threat detection for L3Harris customers who purchase this service. Post this

SecuLore was selected by L3Harris as a widely trusted third-party cybersecurity solutions provider with a US-based 24/7 SOC team that provides continuous monitoring and proven threat detection for L3Harris customers who purchase this service. By utilizing SecuLore's OverWatch solution, L3Harris customers gain the advantage of proactive threat assessment and enhanced operational continuity through real-time alerts and actionable insights. This monitoring service can be applied not only to L3Harris LMR systems but across any segment of the customer's network for comprehensive security coverage.

SecuLore's OverWatch, is an attack surface management solution which provides multiple benefits:

Expertise and specialization: SecuLore has an existing dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals with in-depth knowledge of threats, vulnerabilities and detection techniques. They constantly track evolving threats and have access to specialized tools and technologies that may not be readily available to in-house teams.

Objectivity and independence: Internal teams might be susceptible to biases or blind spots. Third-party agencies offer an objective perspective and can identify vulnerabilities that internal teams might miss.

Cost-effectiveness: Building and maintaining an in-house team of cybersecurity experts can be expensive. Third-party agencies can offer a more cost-effective solution, especially for smaller organizations.

SecuLore and L3Harris are committed to implementing robust cybersecurity measures that meet and exceed industry standards, providing customers with confidence in the security of their critical communications systems.

L3Harris' SOC Monitoring Service is now available to all L3Harris customers across key sectors, offering tailored security monitoring solutions to address the unique needs of diverse organizations.

