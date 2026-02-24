SecuPi Expands Kafka Security Leadership with Version 8: Adding Native Support for new serializers

Dotan Adler, CTO and Co-founder at SecuPi: "We are ensuring that security is never a bottleneck for innovation. Whether you are using Confluent, open-source Kafka, or managed cloud services, SecuPi provides a unified, flat-fee security layer that moves as fast as your data" Post this

Key Highlights of SecuPi Version 8 for Kafka:

Spring Framework Support: Seamlessly intercept and protect data managed by Spring Kafka templates and listeners. SecuPi handles the underlying object serialization automatically, ensuring PII is encrypted before it ever hits the wire.

Byte Array & Binary Serialization: Extend robust field-level encryption to raw byte-array producers and consumers. This is critical for high-performance environments where custom binary protocols are used.

Advanced SerDes Integration: Native support for various Serializer/Deserializers (SerDes) ensures that even the most complex, nested data structures are parsed and protected at the field level as they stream toward downstream sinks like Snowflake or Databricks.

End-to-End HYOK Security: All new serializers leverage SecuPi's Hold Your Own Key (HYOK) architecture. Encryption keys remain in your HSM or KMS, ensuring neither the Kafka broker nor the cloud provider ever sees cleartext data.

Decrypt FPE data in your data lake at the consumption point (Kafka only encrypt option) data stays secure and Fine Grained Access Control is enforced until consumption form the data lake.

"Version 8 is a direct response to our customers who are scaling Kafka across heterogeneous technical stacks," said Dotan Adler, CTO and Co-founder at SecuPi. "By adding native support for Spring and raw byte streams, we are ensuring that security is never a bottleneck for innovation. Whether you are using Confluent, open-source Kafka, or managed cloud services, SecuPi provides a unified, flat-fee security layer that moves as fast as your data."

SecuPi Version 8 is available immediately for all existing customers. To learn more about securing your Kafka-to-Snowflake pipeline with FPE and HYOK, visit secupi.com.

About SecuPi

SecuPi delivers data-centric security and privacy compliance across cloud and on-premise environments. The SecuPi platform enables organizations to discover, monitor, and protect sensitive data at rest, in motion, and in use, with zero code changes and total key sovereignty.

