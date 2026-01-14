SecuPi Introduces Dynamic Encryption for PCI DSS v4 Enabling Compliance in Weeks, Not Years

SecuPi's Dynamic Encryption enables organizations to meet PCI DSS v4 requirements in weeks instead of years, dramatically reducing cost, risk, and time-to-compliance. Post this

SecuPi changes the model. SecuPi delivers PCI DSS v4 compliance without application or database changes by applying Dynamic, format-preserving encryption (FPE) and tokenization to PAN in-use across the entire data estate, from on-premises databases to cloud data platforms and business applications.

What's New: Dynamic Encryption for PCI DSS v4

No Code Changes: Centralized protection using SecuPi's no-code application plug-ins—no application rewrites, no database schema changes.

No Database Encryption Cost or Risk: PAN is encrypted in-use, not at-rest, eliminating the operational burden and risk of native database encryption.

Total, Policy-Based Control: Decryption is allowed only at the point of use, enforced by fine-grained, policy-based access controls.

Need-to-Know Enforcement: Protects PCI data accessed by privileged users, offshore teams, and third-party service providers—ensuring PAN is never exposed in clear text to unauthorized users or processes.

About SecuPi

SecuPi is the pioneer in data-centric security and compliance, providing a unified platform that secures sensitive data across the modern enterprise. By decoupling security policy from the underlying infrastructure, SecuPi enables global organizations to accelerate cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives while ensuring total data sovereignty. Our platform delivers a seamless, high-performance solution for real-time data protection and privacy, allowing business leaders to unlock the value of their data assets without compromising on risk or regulatory requirements.

