SecuPi Recognized as a Leader and an Outperformer in the GigaOm Data Security Platform Radar December 2025

Key DSP features

Emerging DSP features and functions for AI

GigaOm states that SecuPi stands out as a Leader and Outperformer in the DSP market due to its relentless pace of innovation. SecuPi consistently develops and integrates advanced features within its unified DSP platform.

Data Security Platforms (DSPs) are rapidly becoming a foundational layer in modern enterprise security architectures. As organizations expand data usage across Databases, applications and AI systems, traditional, manual approaches to data security and legacy Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) tools can no longer scale, and thus are replaced with SecuPi DAM.

This shift has driven increased attention from enterprises, vendors, and industry analysts. Following recognition in the Gartner® Market Guide for Data Security Platforms, SecuPi was recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Data Security Platform Radar Report across both the Maturity and Platform Play dimensions; one of only two vendors in this position, alongside Varonis, and ranked ahead of IBM Guardium.

The GigaOm DSP Radar Report

The GigaOm DSP Radar analyzes the emergence of DSPs as a unified response to managing encryption, masking, access control, and monitoring across heterogeneous data environments. The report evaluates vendors based on their business focus, depth of capabilities, and operational maturity, including integrations, usability, and manageability.

Within this context, SecuPi is positioned as an overall Leader, reflecting its focus on large enterprises operating at scale, particularly in regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Modernizing and Replacing Legacy DAM

A key differentiator highlighted in the DSP category is the shift away from agent-based, audit-only DAM tools toward preventive, policy-driven enforcement. SecuPi replaces legacy DAM maintenance: heavy agents by silent-install plug-ins, enforcing real-time visibility, fine-grained access controls such as dynamic masking, tokenization, and FPE encryption, rather than relying solely on after-the-fact monitoring.

This approach eliminates the operational overhead, blind spots, and scalability limits of traditional DAM, while delivering richer context by tying every data access event to a human user, application, or service account with centralized policy governance.

AI and Agentic AI Access Control

Beyond traditional applications, SecuPi extends DSP controls to AI workloads, RAG pipelines, and autonomous agents. Using a Zero Trust data access model, SecuPi enforces deterministic, policy-based access decisions for AI systems, ensuring sensitive data is only exposed to AI when explicitly authorized, purpose-bound, and justified.

For organizations adopting AI at scale, this enables consistent governance across training, fine-tuning, and runtime inference, with full auditability and real-time enforcement, closing a critical gap left by legacy DAM and analytics-only security tools.

Where SecuPi Shines as a Data Security Platform

SecuPi focuses on delivering end-to-end capabilities including discovery, classification, real-time access control, encryption, and monitoring across on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and AI-driven environments. This unified approach enables organizations to reduce tool sprawl, retire legacy DAM infrastructure, and enforce consistent data security policies wherever data is accessed.

About GigaOm

GigaOm is a technology research and advisory firm that provides in-depth analysis of emerging technologies and their impact on enterprises. GigaOm's research helps organizations evaluate platforms, understand market direction, and make informed technology decisions.

About the GigaOm Radar Report

A GigaOm Radar Report provides a data-driven assessment of a technology market, evaluating vendors across capability depth and execution maturity. It highlights current leaders, fast movers, and emerging challengers, offering practical insight into how solutions perform in real-world enterprise environments.

About SecuPi

SecuPi is the pioneer in data-centric security and compliance, providing a unified platform that secures sensitive data across the modern enterprise. By decoupling security policy from the underlying infrastructure, SecuPi enables global organizations to accelerate cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives while ensuring total data sovereignty. Our platform delivers a seamless, high-performance solution for real-time data protection and privacy, allowing business leaders to unlock the value of their data assets without compromising on risk or regulatory requirements.

