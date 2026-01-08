SecuPi Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Security Platforms

"We believe this is time to replace DAM agents while extending data security from databases, to applications and AI agents" Post this

This architectural position directly reflects SecuPi's approach: replacing Guardium and Imperva DAM costly agent-based DAM tools with a centralized, policy-driven platform that enforces controls in real time, in-line, and at the point of data access. Unlike traditional DAM solutions that rely on passive monitoring and database agents, SecuPi provides silent-install plug-ins and transparent gateways that reduce cost by over 70% while including preventive controls—blocking, filtering, encrypting, or dynamically masking sensitive data based on user identity, application context, purpose, location, and risk.

SecuPi extends these same controls to AI applications and agents, ensuring that AI systems only access the data they are explicitly authorized to see, and only for justified use. This enables enterprises to move beyond audit-only DAM toward active access governance for human users, applications, service accounts, and AI workloads, with full end-to-end auditability.

"We believe this is time to replace DAM agents while extending data security from databases, to applications and AI agents" said Alon Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of SecuPi.

Gartner also emphasizes the importance of hybrid support, stating that "as many organizations continue to depend on on-premises data stores and hybrid deployments, it's important for end customers to choose a DSP that also supports these locations." Gartner recommends prioritizing DSPs that protect existing on-premises investments while enabling seamless migration driven by compliance or geopolitical requirements.

SecuPi was architected specifically for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, supporting on-premises databases, cloud data platforms, applications, and AI services through a unified policy engine and decentralized enforcement. This allows organizations to retire legacy DAM appliances and agents while maintaining consistent controls across DB2, Oracle, SQL Server, Cloud data platforms and AI platforms.

"Most enterprises are operating in long-term hybrid reality," Rosenthal added. "They need to reduce the cost and complexity of legacy DAM, while gaining stronger control over how applications and AI access sensitive data. SecuPi delivers that transition path—moving from passive monitoring to active, zero-trust data access enforcement."

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Data Security Platforms", Joerg Fritsch, Brian Lowans, Andrew Bales, March 26, 2025.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Deena Moskovitz, SecuPi, 972 508657997, [email protected], SecuPi

SOURCE SecuPi