SecuPi version 8.4 introduces a solution for native Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) Risk, Cost, and Context Gaps before AI Amplifies them

SecuPi introduces practical steps to reduce the need for native database log collection while reducing risk and cost, and enriching context to prevent gaps before AI amplifies them.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecuPi introduces practical steps to reduce the need for native database log collection while reducing risk and cost, and enriching context to prevent gaps before AI amplifies them.

Organizations that depend on native database logging inherit three major problems: operational fragility, missing identity context, and escalating cost.

Native logs rarely reveal the actual end user behind a shared or service account - or the business purpose of the activity, such as a ticket number. Every database also produces a different log format, forcing security teams to collect, normalize, parse, store, and send massive volumes of data to the SIEM.

Logging remains fundamentally reactive. It may show what happened hours ago, but it cannot minimize sensitive-data exposure or prevent risky activity at runtime.

This gap will become even more critical as privacy, sovereignty, and federal regulations expand - and as thousands of autonomous AI workloads begin accessing enterprise databases.

SecuPi provides an agentless, gateway-free, detailed, and unified rich database activity events (regardless of native audit events).

Silent-install plug-ins capture activity in a unified format while enforcing coarse- and fine-grained access controls in real time.

The result is a contextual audit trail that includes:

The actual end user

Business purpose or ticket number

Request and activity type

Sensitive data exposed

Associated risk

By replacing reactive, fragmented native database logs with unified, real-time context and runtime policy enforcement, SecuPi enables enterprises to eliminate operational bottlenecks, slash SIEM processing costs, and secure sensitive data stores before expanding AI workloads compound existing security gaps. To explore how modern organizations are replacing traditional logging friction with unified auditing, visit the SecuPi CISO Guide to Modern DAM.

About SecuPi

SecuPi is a global innovator in data-centric security, privacy, and governance. The SecuPi platform delivers zero-trust data access control, real-time dynamic data masking, context-rich auditing, and encryption across complex enterprise environments. Trusted by Fortune 500 financial institutions, healthcare providers, telecommunications companies, and public sector organizations, SecuPi enables organizations to protect sensitive data and streamline compliance without compromising operational performance.

Media Contact

Deena Moskovitz, SecuPi, 972 508657997, [email protected], SecuPi

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SOURCE SecuPi