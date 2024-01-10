SECURAM Systems, Inc. Launches New Wi-Fi Security Smart Wall Switch Collection at CES 2024

We recognized the potential to merge these functionalities into a single, cost-effective, and discrete product, and we have introduced this development with our latest security-oriented Wi-Fi switches. Post this

The current selection of SECURAM Smart Switches includes:

Wi-Fi Security Switch SH-SD01: Dimming, Laser Motion Sensor Powerful Motion Detection

Wi-Fi Security Switch SH-SS02: Non-Dimming, Laser Motion Sensor

Wi-Fi Smart Switch SH-SS01: Non-Dimming, Wi-Fi

SECURAM has taken automatic motion sensing to a whole new level by stepping away from typical low-cost IR sensors in favor of highly accurate laser motion detection sensors and connecting them to the rest of the home via an internet connection. This approach not only integrates all aspects of a smart home's security but also enhances it significantly when combined with SECURAM's advanced security features. The inclusion of the SECURAM EOS smart locks, window and door sensors, and smart sirens, adds to the robustness of the system. Moreover, the addition of motion detection provides an extra layer of security. It alerts users whenever motion is detected while the system is armed, ensuring heightened vigilance and protection..

"Motion-controlled wall switches represent a convenient means of lighting control, while motion detection stands as an indispensable element within home security systems." said Steve Davidson, Director of Marketing at SECURAM. "We recognized the potential to merge these functionalities into a single, cost-effective, and discrete product, and we have introduced this development with our latest security-oriented wi-fi switches. These innovative additions serve as a pivotal enhancement to our SECURAM Guard home security service, further enriching our ecosystem of smart home security products. This comprehensive line empowers customers with a holistic DIY home monitoring and smart home control system."

Customizable Automated Security

With the SECURAM Guard mobile app, customers can set up, configure, customize and control their smart security switches effortlessly. Group devices to create scenes, like returning from work to a well-lit home with our Wi-Fi Security Switch. The EOS Smart Lock syncs with switches and disarms the Guard Security System when unlocked with a fingerprint, illuminating your home without rushing to the alarm panel. Plus, our switches have scene buttons for easy, app-free control - press to turn off all lights and lock doors instantly. Simplify security, amplify control. The SECURAM Guard Mobile app is available for iOS and Android.

SECURAM will be displaying these switches and offering informational demonstrations at CES 2024. You can find the SECURAM team at Booth #52328 in the Venetian Expo.

About SECURAM:

Since 1991, SECURAM has been a leading innovator of security solutions for home and commercial use. Early in its history, SECURAM was one of the first to have developed contactless access control door lock and safe/vault lock systems. As the smart home movement started introducing various IOT devices for the home, safe owners began looking for ways to connect their safes. SECURAM developed one of the first connected safe lock systems that could be managed and controlled from a smartphone app, and that technology grew and introduced the modern smart door lock.

As the smart home movement started with the introduction of various IOT devices for the home, safe owners began looking for ways to connect their safes also. SECURAM took on the challenge and developed Guard Home Security System that could manage and control SECURAM products from the Guard app. Today, SECURAM has a broad array of highly secure smart devices for the connected home. From biometric smart locks for your front door, to perimeter security sensors, and laser motion light switches, SECURAM can be trusted to keep guard over your family and home.

Media Contact

Jessica DelVirginia

[email protected]

1 (646) 397-2640

SOURCE SECURAM Systems, Inc.