Secure a 2023 Nissan Altima SV Lease for $209/Month at Palm Springs Nissan During the Nissan Thrill of the Drive Sales Event

Drivers in and around Cathedral City can now lease a 2023 Nissan Altima SV for $209/month for 36 months at the Palm Springs Nissan dealership.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Nissan Thrill of the Drive Sales Event hits full stride, Palm Springs Nissan introduces a remarkable opportunity to secure a lease on the 2023 Nissan Altima SV for an irresistible $209 per month over 36 months with $4,995 due at signing. This limited-time offer brings together driving excellence and affordability, offering automotive enthusiasts an unmissable chance to experience luxury on the road.

The 2023 Nissan Altima SV offers a fusion of innovation and elegance. Under the hood, a dynamic 2.5-liter Direct Injection Gasoline™ (DIG) engine churns out a spirited 188 horsepower, providing an exhilarating drive. Paired with an Xtronic CVT®, this combination provides seamless transitions through every journey, enhancing efficiency and performance.

Step into a realm of luxury with the vehicle's comfortable and tech-savvy interior. The NissanConnect® infotainment system seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, granting access to essential apps on an 8-inch touchscreen display. Whether it's navigating through city streets or embarking on an open road adventure, the ProPILOT Assist of the 2023 Altima helps maintain lane centering and adaptive cruise control.

Palm Springs Nissan stands apart as the ultimate destination for acquiring the 2023 Nissan Altima SV. Its commitment to customer satisfaction and expertise in Nissan vehicles ensures a seamless leasing experience. The dealership's dedicated team, located at 68-177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, California, not only helps you secure the best possible lease terms but also provides insights into the Altima key features that cater to your driving preferences.

For more information about the 2023 Nissan Altima SV or to schedule a test drive, interested customers can browse the dealership's website: https://www.palmspringsnissan.com/ or contact their sales representative at 760-328-2800.

