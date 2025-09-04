Secure by Design: YEO Messaging and CS Comms Partner to Protect Defence Teams Worldwide with Advanced, Identity-Verified, Untraceable Communications

"Pairing our identity-verified, end-to-end encrypted platform with their Phantom Signal infrastructure creates a uniquely secure communications channel that's not only resistant to interception, but also simple for personnel to use in the field." Christo Conidaris, CRO, YEO Messaging Post this

"In the environments we operate, secure communications are the foundation of survival. By integrating YEO Messaging for Business into our Phantom Signal platform, we've added a layer of identity-verified encryption that matches the strength of our SIM technology." Noted Craig Sykes, Founder of CS Comms. "Together, this gives defence teams complete confidence that their communications are secure, private, and under their control, no matter where they are in the world."

"CS Comms takes YEO Messaging into some of the most demanding and sensitive environments imaginable. Pairing our identity-verified, end-to-end encrypted platform with their Phantom Signal infrastructure creates a uniquely secure communications channel that's not only resistant to interception, but also simple for personnel to use in the field." Said Christo Conidaris, CRO of YEO Messaging. "It's a powerful example of how the right technology partnership can directly enhance the operational safety of our armed forces."

Both companies will be showcasing Phantom Signal at the DSEI Show (9–12 September 2025, stand S15-240) and you can schedule press meetings and see the solution live using the attached link.

YEO Messaging, founded in 2017, is known for its continuous facial recognition, geofencing controls, and audit-ready secure messaging. The company's "privacy-by-design" approach has seen recent traction with other defence clients such as ASU, Mission Critical Comms, One-Beyond, and Example IT.

About YEO Messaging:

YEO Messaging (Your Eye Only) is a British company specializing in secure communication solutions for businesses. Their flagship platform, YEO for Business, combines end-to-end encryption with continuous user authentication and geofencing features, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive communications and data. Designed to meet the needs of regulated industries, YEO Messaging ensures compliance with data protection standards, empowering businesses to manage their communications securely.

www.yeomessaging.com

About CS Comms:

CS Comms is a veteran owned company that delivers (often bespoke) mission-critical communications solutions designed for the rigours of hostile and austere operations. From tactical radios, satellite systems, and tracking platforms to Rolatube masts and satellite services, we provide reliable, deployable equipment and expert support to keep forces connected wherever they operate. Our team specialises in both COTS programmes and bespoke solutions, offering tailored deployment training and specialist operational instruction to ensure personnel are fully prepared, and able to deliver no matter where they are.

https://cs-comms.com/

