Secure Cloud Hosting: Opus Interactive Launches Comprehensive SOC MDR and Cloud Security Services for Enterprise Clients

Opus Interactive provides fully manned SOC and secure cloud hosting services to safeguard enterprise business data and infrastructure in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

HILLSBORO, Ore., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus Interactive, a leading provider of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new SOC MDR (Security Operations Center Managed Detection and Response) and cloud security services tailored for enterprise customers. With over 28 years of demonstrated reliability, Opus Interactive continues to expand its offerings, now incorporating Fully manned SOC, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Firewall solutions, and more into its comprehensive suite of services for enterprise customers.

With threat actors continuing to evolve their tactics, businesses face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. According to the World Economic Forum, there was a 72% increase in the number of data compromises in 2023, over the previous high in 2022. Opus Interactive's latest service offering is designed to address these challenges head-on, providing enterprise clients with enhanced security measures and peace of mind.

The SOC MDR and cloud security services offer a range of benefits, including:

Proactive Threat Detection and Prevention: Opus Interactive's advanced threat detection capabilities enable proactive identification and mitigation of potential security threats before they escalate into major incidents.

Expert Security Personnel Handling Alerts and Incidents: Our dedicated team of security experts actively monitors clients' systems around the clock, promptly responding to security alerts and incidents to minimize the impact on business operations.

Scalability to Accommodate Growing Business Needs: As businesses expand and evolve, Opus Interactive's SOC MDR and cloud security services scale seamlessly to meet growing security requirements without compromising performance or reliability.

Reduction in Security Risks and Potential Financial Losses: By leveraging our comprehensive security solutions, enterprise clients can significantly reduce the risk of cyber attacks, safeguard sensitive data, and mitigate potential financial losses associated with security breaches.

Compliance with Industry Regulations and Standards: Opus Interactive's SOC MDR and cloud security services help ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards, providing clients with the confidence that their security posture aligns with best practices and regulatory requirements.

Strengthening security posture for enterprise clients goes beyond the basics; it includes a comprehensive suite of services such as firewalls, MFA, and compliant solutions. Opus Interactive operates within cutting-edge data centers recognized for their resilience and security infrastructure while upholding strict standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. Additionally, robust backup and disaster recovery strategies are fortified by energy grid redundancy and regional backups to offer an extra layer of protection.

"At Opus Interactive, we are committed to empowering our enterprise clients with the robust security measures necessary to safeguard their digital assets and maintain business continuity," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO at Opus Interactive. "With the launch of our SOC MDR and cloud security services, we aim to help enterprise customers strengthen the security posture of their hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments."

About Opus Interactive

Opus Interactive helps customers reduce costs and optimize resources with tailored cloud hosting and colocation solutions. Our mission is to build trusted results that pave the way for sustainable IT and the next generation of technology builders.

Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for delivering hosting solutions that meet enterprise requirements for compliance, performance, security, and cost. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leaders and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, the woman-owned cloud provider offers:

An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and SSAE 18 SOC 2 compliance, the WBENC certified company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia – with partner expansion availability in over 30 regions within the United States.

Proudly supporting: Sustainable IT, STEM, Women in Tech, and Digital Inclusion.

For more information, please visit opusinteractive.com

