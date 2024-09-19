Secure Data Technologies Achieves Prestigious Pure Elite Status

"Achieving Pure Elite status is a testament to our team's dedication to providing expert services to our clients," said Dana Steffey, CEO and President of Secure Data Technologies. Post this

As a Pure Elite Partner, Secure Data Technologies gains unparalleled access to advanced support, resources, and expertise in implementing and deploying Pure Storage solutions. This strategic advantage exemplifies our commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients and empowers us to significantly enhance service delivery and support for our valued clients.

"Achieving Pure Elite status is a testament to our team's dedication to providing expert services to our clients," said Dana Steffey, CEO and President of Secure Data Technologies. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that directly address and solve our clients' business-critical challenges. Secure Data Technologies focuses on helping businesses overcome cost and complexity and achieve their strategic goals with greater efficiency and reliability."

Secure Data Technologies has built enduring partnerships with clients by delivering exceptional managed services, robust data protection, advanced cybersecurity, and scalable cloud solutions. Representing best-in-class manufacturers, the company boasts world-class engineering capabilities and a breadth of customizable managed services across many verticals. Their reputation as a market leader is founded on execution, reliability, efficiency, and strategic alignment with client needs.

About Secure Data Technologies

Secure Data Technologies, Inc. is a premier IT solutions provider, offering companies the technology and solutions to optimize their performance and results. Founded in 2008, Secure Data Technologies is headquartered in St. Louis and has locations throughout the Midwest. Additional information about Secure Data Technologies can be found on their website at http://www.securedatatech.com or on LinkedIn and X.

