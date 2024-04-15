Secure Data Technologies Launches SecureCollab with Webex by Cisco

"SecureCollab reaffirms Secure Data Technologies' dedication to driving the client experience forward. It's an important step that will provide businesses with a comprehensive, high-quality platform for all their communications needs," said Dana Steffey, Secure Data Technologies Founder, and CEO. Post this

"SecureCollab with Webex reaffirms Secure Data Technologies' dedication to driving the client experience forward. It's an important step that will provide businesses with a comprehensive, high-quality platform for all their communications needs," said Dana Steffey, Secure Data Technologies Founder, and CEO.

"Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customers, Cisco is thrilled with Secure Data Technologies to deliver Webex for SecureCollab," said Tony Lopresti, Sr. Director Product Management, Webex. "With fully integrated Webex Technology, Secure Data Technologies' users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere."

You can find more information about SecureCollab here.

About Secure Data Technologies

Secure Data Technologies, Inc is a leading Managed Service Provider. They provide the technology companies need to run their business and optimize performance and results. Founded in 2008, Secure Data Technologies is located in St. Louis with various locations throughout the Midwest. Additional information about Secure Data Technologies can be found on their website at www.securedatatech.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

