Secure Data Technologies Recognized on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 List

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN as one of North America's fastest-growing solutions providers," said Dana Steffey, Founder & CEO of Secure Data Technologies. "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to our clients and our dedication to our values and culture. I am incredibly proud of our team's relentless focus on 'Client First' and their ability to cultivate relationships that uncover opportunities to deliver unique, innovative solutions. These solutions not only result in significant savings but also enhance the lives of our clients and their teams, helping them scale their business effectively. Our commitment to understanding our clients' challenges and tailoring solutions to address them is at the heart of what we do."

"Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results."

A portion of the 2024 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. Subscribe for your free copy of CRN magazine today. You can also view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Secure Data Technologies

Secure Data Technologies, Inc is a leading Managed Service Provider, offering the technology and solutions companies need to optimize their performance and results. Founded in 2008, Secure Data Technologies is headquartered in St. Louis, with locations throughout the Midwest. Additional information about Secure Data Technologies can be found on their website at http://www.securedatatech.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

