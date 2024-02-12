Secure Data Technologies Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

"Being named to CRN's Managed Services Provider 500 Lists is a great honor and acknowledgment. This reaffirms our commitment to redefining excellence in delivering top – tiered managed services." Said Dana Steffey, Secure Data Technologies Founder, and CEO. Post this

Secure Data Technologies remains unmatched in its capacity to provide scalable, customizable managed IT services tailored to modern business requirements. Prioritizing investments in managed services for Security, Collaboration, and Cloud, with a forward-thinking approach, enables companies to optimize their business performance.

"Being named to CRN's Managed Services Provider 500 Lists is a great honor and acknowledgment. This reaffirms our commitment to redefining excellence in delivering top – tiered managed services. We are dedicated to leveraging innovation and expertise to empower our clients." Said Dana Steffey, Secure Data Technologies Founder, and CEO. "Together, we will continue to lead the way in delivering unparalleled services that exceed expectations and drive business outcomes for our clients."

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Secure Data Technologies

Secure Data Technologies, Inc is a leading Managed Service Provider. They provide the technology companies need to run their business and optimize performance and results. Founded in 2008, Secure Data Technologies is located in St. Louis with various locations throughout the Midwest. Additional information about Secure Data Technologies can be found on their website at www.securedatatech.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

