Secure Data Technologies Recognized on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

Secure Data Technologies stands unrivaled in its ability to deliver customizable technology solutions tailored to its clients' needs. It prioritizes investments in security, collaboration, AI, and cloud solutions, with a forward-thinking approach.

"We are proud to be acknowledged as a top-tier service provider on the Solutions Provider 500 list," said Dana Steffey, Secure Data Technologies Founder and CEO. "This accolade reflects our unwavering dedication to setting new standards of excellence and delivering exceptional value to our clients, helping them improve their purpose."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Secure Data Technologies

Secure Data Technologies, Inc is a leading Managed Service Provider, offering the technology and solutions companies need to optimize their performance and results. Founded in 2008, Secure Data Technologies is headquartered in St. Louis, with locations throughout the Midwest. Additional information about Secure Data Technologies can be found on their website at www.securedatatech.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

