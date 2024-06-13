Secure Document Generation Provider Inkit Earns Renewal of SOC 2 Compliance Rating

"The [SOC 2] process is detailed and rigorous, but ultimately helps demonstrate our commitment to protecting customer data and maintaining trust." - Inkit CTO Matt McCullough Post this

Obtaining a SOC 2 audit demonstrates a company's commitment to data security and privacy standards, instilling trust and confidence in its clients and partners. This rigorous process involves comprehensive assessments of internal controls and procedures to ensure compliance with strict industry standards. Successfully completing a SOC 2 audit not only validates a company's adherence to these standards but also serves as a competitive advantage in today's data-driven marketplace. Because of its commitment to security and privacy, obtaining a SOC 2 rating is especially consistent with Inkit's mission.

Inkit stands out among document generation (DocGen) companies for its commitment to safeguarding its customers' documents and data against unauthorized access and data leaks. Inkit's security features include:

End-to-end encryption of documents created using Inkit

A zero-trust environment that prevents unauthorized access to documents

Permissions management and role-based access to folders and documents

"View only" documents that prevent downloads

Email magic links that assure only intended recipients can access documents

A "digital burn bag" that deletes documents after a specified time or number of views

"Completing a SOC 2 audit requires a significant investment of time and resources and a strong commitment to security and compliance from company leadership," said Matt McCullough, Inkit's Chief Technical Officer. "The process is detailed and rigorous, but ultimately helps demonstrate our commitment to protecting customer data and maintaining trust."

Inkit is the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) platform that delivers efficiency and security across the entire document lifecycle, including:

Document generation (DocGen)

Digital signatures and approvals

Customizable document workflows

Digital records management

"Privacy and security are at the center of everything we do at Inkit," added Inkit CEO Michael McCarthy. "Continuing to meet SOC 2 standards shows our users that even as we add new features and functionality, privacy and security are non-negotiable."

