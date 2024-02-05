Secure Environment Consultants Teams Up with ZeroNow for Safer Schools

Secure Environment Consultants, formed after the Sandy Hook shooting tragedy to support K-12 schools, is the latest company to commit to the nonprofit ZeroNow alliance for safer schools by becoming an Industry Partner. Together, these organizations bring a passion for protecting our children to the effort to bring real change to school security.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, the coalition of industry, nonprofit and education leaders dedicated to safer schools, announced today that Secure Environment Consultants (SEC) has joined the alliance as an Industry Partner.

SEC was formed after the Sandy Hook shooting tragedy to support K-12 schools by safeguarding students and teachers with actionable, layered security. From assessments, in-person training and ongoing support to emergency response plans and social media monitoring, SEC takes a holistic approach to protecting our children.

"My life's direction changed after Sandy Hook," said Jason Russell, a former Secret Service Agent and President of SEC. "I had children the same age as the victims. I realized that I could bring my experience in law enforcement and security to protect all children." His team is comprised of former Secret Service agents, Homeland Security agents, FBI agents, Green Berets, Navy Seals, law enforcement officers and a support staff, all of whom are passionate about protecting children.

"ZeroNow is fortunate to count Jason and his organization as supporters of our effort to bring real change to school security," said ZeroNow Co-Founder Ara Bagdasarian. "Each additional Industry Partner brings ideas and expertise that propels us further toward our goal."

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Johnson Controls, Axon, and Omnilert, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine, and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure.

ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for campus safety technology. We speak with a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org.

About Secure Environment Consultants (SEC)

Since 2013, SEC has provided comprehensive security assessments and programs to schools, childcare facilities and organizations across the country. Each program developed is customized to meet specific needs.

SEC has worked with organizations large and small, public and private, urban and rural. The team understands the complexities each organization faces and adheres to a holistic approach for the safety and security of the organization and its most valuable assets—the people. We provide services to address each layer of security: physical security, processes, procedures, safe training, equipment and proper planning. For more information, go to https://secprotects.com.

