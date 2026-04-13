Secure Measures, LLC and A.U.Fire Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Reality-Based Training

Secure Measures, LLC has announced a strategic partnership with AU Fire to enhance reality-based training through the integration of advanced injury simulation technology. This collaboration will expand Secure Measures' scenario-based programs—including the CCW Reality Lab, crisis intervention, and de-escalation training—by adding immersive, consequence-driven experiences that improve decision-making under stress. The partnership will support a range of training formats, from open enrollment courses in San Diego to private organizational trainings, law enforcement programs, and mobile deployments. Both organizations share a commitment to delivering high-impact, experiential training designed to better prepare individuals and organizations for complex, high-risk situations.

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secure Measures, LLC, a leader in safety, security, and crisis stabilization training, today announced a strategic partnership with Accuracy Under Fire (A.U.Fire) to integrate advanced injury simulation technology into immersive, scenario-based training programs.

This collaboration will enhance Secure Measures' expanding portfolio of experiential training offerings—including its CCW Reality Lab, de-escalation programs, and crisis intervention courses—by incorporating A.U.Fire's innovative training devices to simulate real-world consequences during high-stress decision-making scenarios.

"Training has to evolve beyond theory," said Dave Weiner, MPsy., Founder of Secure Measures, LLC and former Chief of Police for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "By integrating A.U.Fire into our programs, we're creating an environment where participants not only make decisions—but experience the outcomes of those decisions in a safe, controlled setting. That's where real learning happens."

Through this partnership, Secure Measures will deploy A.U.Fire technology across multiple training formats, including:

Open enrollment courses such as the CCW Reality Lab in San Diego

Private training programs for corporate and security organizations

Law enforcement training, including POST-certified active threat courses

Mobile training deployments utilizing Secure Measures' portable simulator platform

"We're excited to partner with Secure Measures to bring this level of realism to a broader audience," said Tim Pearce, Co-Founder of A.U.Fire. "Their approach to scenario-based training and decision-making aligns perfectly with our mission to improve preparedness through experience."

The partnership is designed to scale over time, with both organizations committed to expanding training accessibility while maintaining high-quality, impact-driven instruction.

This announcement reflects a shared commitment to advancing how individuals and organizations prepare for complex, high-risk situations—moving beyond traditional instruction toward immersive, performance-based training that drives real-world readiness.

About Secure Measures, LLC

Secure Measures, LLC is a California-based training and consulting firm specializing in workplace violence prevention, crisis intervention, de-escalation, and emergency preparedness. Founded by Dave Weiner, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Chief of Police, the company delivers practical, scenario-based training to public and private sector organizations nationwide.

About Accuracy Under Fire (A.U.Fire)

A.U.Fire develops advanced training technology designed to simulate real-world consequences in a controlled environment. Their mission is to enhance decision-making and preparedness by introducing realistic feedback into training scenarios for law enforcement, security professionals, and responsible civilians.

Media Contacts:

Secure Measures, LLC

Kim Hudson

E. [email protected]

P. 925.216.3042

Website: www.secure-measures.com

AU Fire

Jim Ramos

E. [email protected]

P. 206-818-1288

Website: www.aufire.com

Media Contact

Kim Hudson, Secure Measures, LLC, 1 925.216.3042, [email protected], www.secure-measures.com

SOURCE Secure Measures, LLC