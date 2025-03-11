Secure Your Future: Ubisec Named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Leader by CRN

Ubisec Systems earns CRN's prestigious Security 100 recognition for pioneering proactive, resilient security solutions. Discover how their cutting-edge cloud and managed security services can transform your business's IT, safeguarding your digital future. Don't just react to threats, anticipate them with Ubisec.

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubisec Systems, Inc., (Ubisec), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Ubisec on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2025.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Ubisec was chosen for the CRN MSP500 list in the Security 100 category due to their consistent commitment to providing innovative and effective IT managed security services and solutions that prioritize the security needs of their clients.

"The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. "These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success."

"Being recognized again as a cybersecurity solutions leader by CRN as a Security 100 MSSP isn't merely a testament to our past performance; it's a validation of Ubisec's relentless pursuit of cybersecurity's evolving frontier. We don't just react to threats; we anticipate them. Our team's mastery of cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity paradigms empowers us to architect proactive, resilient security ecosystems. We're not simply safeguarding organizations; we're architecting their secure digital futures." - Edward Sohn, President & CTO, Ubisec

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.

About Ubisec Systems, Inc.

Cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Security Services for small to large enterprise.

Ubisec is raising the standard for IT service delivery. We offer enterprise-class solutions specifically designed for California SMBs and SMEs. For over 2 decades, Ubisec has developed a reputation for delivering quality solutions that optimize, grow, and scale businesses, thereby improving operations, increasing ROI, and securing a competitive edge in their respective markets. We aim to solve all your existing IT issues and keep you protected with full-stack cybersecurity solutions, while utilizing our deep technical expertise to help you avoid future pitfalls. Let our outstanding business technology take your organization to the next level.

At Ubisec, we are committed to creating long-term client relationships built on trust. We understand the frustration of dealing with underperforming technology and unreliable support, of being left to feel like a small fish in a big pond where IT vendors prioritize the time of larger businesses. We know that your technology is vital to your success, but it is complex and unpredictable. By enlisting our Managed IT solutions, you can operate your business with confidence, security, clarity, and guidance, backed by our years of experience and commitment to reliable service delivery.

Our partnership begins with a simple chat. We want to know as much as we can about your business, and the issues caused by ongoing technological hurdles. We'll dive deep into your current situation to discover which solutions will best fit your business needs and develop a roadmap for successful outcomes. We want to make sure that our service is the perfect fit for your business — so much so that if we determine our solutions aren't right for you, we'll happily refer you to a more suitable provider.

Contact us now at [email protected] or 714-515-7000 opt 2 or visit us online at www.ubisec.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

