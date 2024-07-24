Secure64 inc release their solutions on Redhat to broadern the availability of our platforms

Secure64 and Redhat a secure solution for Carriers and Enterprise to deliver Advanced Anti Malwarte, phishing, ransomeare protection on top of the Secure64 DNS platforms. Post this

Secure64's suite of security applications, such as Guard to block Malware, Phishing, Ransomware DDoS attacks, Ransomware, DNS Tunnelling data exfiltration, etc., run on top of these platforms and are also available at release.

Secure64 is unwavering in our commitment to supporting the widespread adoption of Security-focused solutions for DNS. We understand the extensive use of Redhat among ISPs and enterprises globally, and we are delighted to extend our support to this operating system to ensure this commitment is upheld.

Redhat Enterprise Linux benefits customers as a commercially supported Operating System. It also offers advanced security and services designed to deliver high stability, compliance, and safety. This directly aligns with Secure64's and our customers' core values. With a commercially supported Operating System, customers gain faster time to fix OS issues and the ability to contact a support team for immediate response to problems.

A more secure datacenter begins with the OS. Red Hat Enterprise Linux has built-in security features such as Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) and mandatory access controls (MAC) to help you combat intrusions and meet regulatory compliance. It is also Common Criteria and FIPS 140-2 certified and the first Linux container framework support to be Common Criteria-certified (v7.1).

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9—helps achieve long-term IT success by using a common, flexible foundation to support innovation and accelerate time to market.

Secure64 is always investing in our software solutions. We recently delivered our LineGuard and Enterprise Edge platforms to customers worldwide and continue to focus on their needs. Security, Stability, and Safety are the heart of everything we do, and having a security-focused OS with extensive support benefits our customers.

We will support other Secure64 applications in a later delivery phase and already have the rest of the Secure64 suite in the advanced final stages of testing for delivery soon.

For customers on previous versions of code and operating systems, we continue to support these versions for as long as the defined support timeframe has been communicated.

Media Contact

Ian Sampson, Secure64 inc, 44 7455026489, [email protected], https://www.secure64.com

SOURCE Secure64 inc