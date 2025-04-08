Secure64 is now listed as a protective DNS Vendor allow simple content control and protection from cyber attacks

Cloud-based solutions to protect business and ISPs are now recognised as protected DNS solutions. LineGuard protects and defends users against cyber attacks and can deliver advanced content control with a simple to use Multi Tennancy GUI. Post this

DNSSEC

Anti Malware, Phishing and cyber attacks

Content control, often known as Parental Controls

DoH/T capabilities

Secure64 Guard platforms protect hundreds of millions of subscribers, devices and businesses every day. Our solutions deliver in-network and cloud-based blocking for Malware, Phishing, C&C botnets and other security threats. Using Guard, we reduce the threat window for users and businesses.

LineGuard extends the platform to cover content control and allows carriers, governments, and businesses to define policies that protect users and prevent them from accessing inappropriate content. All of this is done with near real-time reporting.

"We protect users across the globe with our platforms against Malware, Phishing, ransomware and cyberattacks. In addition, LineGuard gives carriers, government, businesses, schools, libraries and users the protection they need from inappropriate content. We can deliver this at scale and speed for customers across the globe," says Ian Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer of Secure64.

Secure64 DNS servers are deployed worldwide, protecting and providing services to over 1.5 billion users. The in-network solutions deliver speed—and security-focused DNS resolution critical to the Internet's operation. LineGuard provides protection and security for users by utilising a global cloud deployment.

About Secure64

Secure64 brings trust to the internet through its suite of purpose-built, secure, DNS-based network security products. Secure64 software can be deployed virtually on metal, in the cloud, or in containers. The company was built on a foundation of security, stability, and safety and has forged solutions that are self-protecting and not only immune to malware but also actively protect subscribers against Malware and phishing attacks. Secure64 secures the DNS infrastructures of leading service providers, government agencies, and enterprises globally.

Secure64 solutions

Our carrier-grade DNS supports a worldwide subscriber base of over 1.5 billion, representing over 20% of global mobile subscribers. Performing billions of DNS lookups every day across six continents, Secure64 lives up to its reputation for providing highly secure, safe, and stable DNS solutions.

Secure64 is a privately held company with deep technical and global experience in its leadership and technical staff. It is the only DNS solution provider that has authored a secure micro OS, automated the deployment of DNSSEC and built self-protecting DNS servers. For more information, visit www.secure64.com

