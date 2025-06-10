Secure64 is the fastest protective DNS Vendor worldwide as determined by DNSperf

DNSperf tests show Secure64 LineGuard to be the fastest pDNS vendor worldwide Post this

DNSperf performs tests every minute from 200+ locations globally against DNS Platforms, and Secure64 LineGuard is the fastest pDNS vendor worldwide.

https://www.dnsperf.com/#!dns-resolvers

Secure64 LineGuard platforms protect millions of subscribers, Enterprises and federal agencies every day against cyberthreats such as Ransomware, Botnets, Viruses and other cyber attacks. LineGuard is a cloud-based platform allowing high performance, low latency and always on protection. Using LineGuard, we reduce the threat window for users and businesses without sacrificing user experience.

LineGuard expands the platform to encompass content control, enabling carriers, governments, and businesses to establish policies that safeguard users and prevent them from accessing inappropriate content. All of this is achieved through near real-time reporting.

"We protect users across the globe with our platforms against malware, phishing, ransomware and cyber attacks. In addition, LineGuard provides carriers, government, businesses, schools, libraries and users with the protection they require from inappropriate content. We can deliver this rapidly and at scale for customers worldwide," says Ian Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer of Secure64.

Secure64 DNS servers are deployed globally, safeguarding and providing services to over 1.5 billion users. The in-network solutions offer speed and a security-focused DNS resolution that is critical to the functioning of the Internet. LineGuard provides protection and security for users by leveraging a global cloud deployment.

About Secure64

Secure64 brings trust to the internet through its suite of purpose-built, secure, DNS-based network security products. Secure64 software can be deployed on metal, in the Cloud, virtual or on containers. The company was built on a foundation of security, stability, and safety and has forged solutions that are self-protecting and not only immune to malware but also actively protect subscribers against Malware and phishing attacks. Secure64 secures the DNS infrastructures of leading service providers, government agencies, and enterprises globally.

Secure64 solutions

Our carrier grade DNS supports a worldwide subscriber base of over 1.5 billion, representing over 20% of global mobile subscribers. Performing billions of DNS lookups every day across six continents, Secure64 lives up to its reputation for providing highly secure, safe, and stable DNS solutions.

Secure64 is a privately held company with deep technical and global experience in its leadership and technical staff. It is the only DNS solution provider that has authored a secure micro OS, automated the deployment of DNSSEC and built self-protecting DNS servers. For more information, visit www.secure64.com

