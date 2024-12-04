Secure64 now supporting Oracle Linux and RedHat Enterprise Linux

Secure64 DNS Caching, Authority, Manager, Signer and Security solutions now supported on Redhat Enterprise Linux and Oracle Linux Post this

"Our customers wanted a choice in the Operating system they use to deploy our Security and safety-focused DNS platforms in their estate. By providing the ability to deploy our carrier-grade software on Oracle Linux or Red Hat, customers can choose between premium, fully supported, Linux and alternate versions," says Ian Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer of Secure64.

Secure64 DNS servers are deployed worldwide, protecting and providing services to over 1.5 billion users. They can be deployed on metal, virtual, or containers. The in-network solutions deliver speed and security-focused DNS resolution critical to the Internet's operation.

About Secure64

Secure64 brings trust to the internet through its suite of purpose-built, secure, DNS-based network security products. The company was built on a foundation of security, stability, and safety and has forged solutions that are self-protecting and actively protect subscribers against Malware and phishing attacks. Secure64 secures the networks, users and subscribers of leading service providers, government agencies, and enterprises globally.

Secure64 LineGuard protects users worldwide, providing a simple-to-use content control platform for businesses, Government, residential areas, schools, libraries, and WiFi hotspots. Delivered via a cloud or in-network solution, LineGuard is at the forefront of protecting the network's most critical people and users.

Our DNS supports a worldwide subscriber base of over 1.5 billion, representing over 20% of global mobile subscribers. Performing billions of DNS lookups every day across six continents, Secure64 lives up to its reputation for providing highly secure, safe, and stable security and DNS solutions.

Secure64 is a privately held company with deep technical and global experience in its leadership and technical staff. It is the only DNS solution provider that has authored a secure micro OS, first automated the deployment of DNSSEC in 2008 and built self-protecting DNS servers. For more information, visit www.secure64.com

