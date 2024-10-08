Secure64 Software Corporation Deploys LineGuard to protect more than 6 million subscribers

Cloud-based deployment of content filtering for more than 6 million subscribers, including Children, Schools and Businesses.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secure64 Software Corporation, creators of purpose-built security and DNS solutions, announced today another successful deployment of its LineGuard solution to provide DNS-based content filtering.
This deployment was for a major carrier and replaced an already operational Cisco Umbrella platform in under six weeks. The carrier benefited from rapid testing and deployment timeframes by utilising the option to deploy in the cloud. The solution will eventually be migrated into the network to provide additional services for the carrier and end customers.
The solution also allowed the carrier to alter its policies and add additional features whilst reducing latency over the existing platform.
"Our customer needed to replace the existing solution quickly while maintaining the protection they needed to provide security and safety to the end customers," says Ian Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer of Secure64. We have responded to this need and deployed it in their aggressive timeframes in a nationwide rollout."
Secure64 LineGuard allows carriers to deliver different protection policies irrespective of how the customer connects. It protects against security attacks and provides fine-grained content control. With the solution, policies can also be created to block applications on devices from accessing content on the Internet based on the specific application, such as TikTok, without knowing the domains these applications use.
About Secure64
Secure64 brings trust to the internet through its suite of purpose-built, secure, DNS-based network security products. The company was built on a foundation of security, stability, and safety and has forged solutions that are self-protecting and not only immune to malware but also actively protect subscribers against Malware and phishing attacks. Secure64 secures the DNS infrastructures of leading service providers, government agencies, and enterprises globally.
Our DNS supports a worldwide subscriber base of over 1.2 billion, representing over 20% of global mobile subscribers. Performing billions of DNS lookups every day across six continents, Secure64 lives up to its reputation for providing highly secure, safe, and stable DNS solutions.
Secure64 is a privately held company with deep technical and global experience in its leadership and technical staff. It is the only DNS solution provider that has authored a secure micro OS, automated the deployment of DNSSEC and built self-protecting DNS servers. For more information, visit www.secure64.com
