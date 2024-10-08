Secure64 Software Corporation Deploys LineGuard to protect more than 6 million subscribers

Secure64 has successfully deployed another instance of LineGuard to protect Children, Schools, Libraries and Businesses from accessing inappropriate content, Malware, Phishing, Ransomware and other malicious sites and apps. Deployed in weeks and protecting millions of subscribers 24x7 Post this

The solution also allowed the carrier to alter its policies and add additional features whilst reducing latency over the existing platform.

"Our customer needed to replace the existing solution quickly while maintaining the protection they needed to provide security and safety to the end customers," says Ian Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer of Secure64. We have responded to this need and deployed it in their aggressive timeframes in a nationwide rollout."

Secure64 LineGuard allows carriers to deliver different protection policies irrespective of how the customer connects. It protects against security attacks and provides fine-grained content control. With the solution, policies can also be created to block applications on devices from accessing content on the Internet based on the specific application, such as TikTok, without knowing the domains these applications use.

About Secure64

Secure64 brings trust to the internet through its suite of purpose-built, secure, DNS-based network security products. The company was built on a foundation of security, stability, and safety and has forged solutions that are self-protecting and not only immune to malware but also actively protect subscribers against Malware and phishing attacks. Secure64 secures the DNS infrastructures of leading service providers, government agencies, and enterprises globally.

Our DNS supports a worldwide subscriber base of over 1.2 billion, representing over 20% of global mobile subscribers. Performing billions of DNS lookups every day across six continents, Secure64 lives up to its reputation for providing highly secure, safe, and stable DNS solutions.

Secure64 is a privately held company with deep technical and global experience in its leadership and technical staff. It is the only DNS solution provider that has authored a secure micro OS, automated the deployment of DNSSEC and built self-protecting DNS servers. For more information, visit www.secure64.com

Media Contact

Ian Sampson, Secure64 Software Corporation, 44 7455026489, [email protected], https://www.secure64.com

SOURCE Secure64 Software Corporation