Secure64 Software Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Sloat has been promoted to President

Secure64 is pleased to announce the immediate promotion of Brian Sloat to the position of President of Secure64.

Brian is a six-year employee of Secure64. He has had direct management responsibility for Secure64's operations, including client-facing activities covering Sales, Support, Marketing, Professional Services and Software Development. In this role, he works across internal, channel, and business partner teams to align the solution portfolio with current and future-state customer requirements. Brian's technology and cybersecurity background includes roles with Neustar – Senior Director of Professional Services and Security Solutions, RE/MAX – Director of IT, and Invesco/Aim – Senior Manager of Networking and System Administration.

"I am pleased to take on this new challenge and lead Secure64 into the next phase of our development. DNS is the most vital protocol on the Internet. No DNS = No Internet. Our customers demand high performance and reliability", says Brian Sloat, President of Secure64.

About Secure64

Secure64 has been monitored as the most secure and fastest pDNS vendor for protective DNS, content filtering, and cyber threat protection, as confirmed by DNSPerf.

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the foundation of today's digital landscape, but its ubiquity also means it is a part of the growing energy footprint of servers and data centers across the globe. Secure64 DNS solutions enable outstanding energy efficiency per server, while simultaneously delivering a 4.3-6X improvement in performance over legacy DNS solutions.

Secure64 is a leading provider of carrier-grade secure DNS solutions, offering high-performance and secure DNS server software, DDoS protection, malware and fraud protection, DNS tunnelling protection and content filtering. Secure64 software can run on

bare metal, virtual or on containers. Our carrier-grade DNS supports a worldwide subscriber base of over 1.5 billion, representing over 20% of global mobile subscribers, performing billions of DNS lookups every day across six continents. Secure64 lives up to its reputation for providing highly secure, safe, and stable DNS solutions.

Secure64 LineGuard content filtering provides protection and security for users by leveraging a global cloud deployment. LineGuard protects millions of subscribers, Enterprises and federal agencies every day against cyberthreats such as Ransomware, Botnets, Viruses and other cyber-attacks. LineGuard is a cloud-based platform allowing high performance, low latency and always-on protection. Using LineGuard, we reduce the threat window for users and businesses without sacrificing user experience.

Secure64 is a privately held company with deep technical and global experience in its leadership and technical staff. It is the only DNS solution provider that has authored a secure micro-OS, automated the deployment of DNSSEC and built self-protecting DNS servers. For more information, visit www.secure64.com

Media Contact

Ian Sampson, Secure64, 44 +447455026489, [email protected], https://www.secure64.com

SOURCE Secure64