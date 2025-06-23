SecureMac Announces Metadata Privacy App MetaWipe for Apple Macs

"SecureMac is building powerful, user-friendly software to give users greater control over their online privacy while still being intuitive enough to become part of their daily routine." NICHOLAS RABA - CEO Post this

SecureMac company officials say that although there are ways to remove file metadata using macOS capabilities, most Mac users are unfamiliar with these tools and may find them difficult to use. This led the company to develop the MetaWipe.

"We wanted to give people an easier, more intuitive way to protect their digital privacy," says Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Israel Torres. "MetaWipe lets users drag and drop images and other files right into the app, stripping out metadata instantly so that files can be shared safely."

The app can be used to remove metadata from files individually or in batches, with advanced settings to enable granular removal of specific file metadata items. As of this writing, new users can receive up to 100 free metadata wipes when they install the app, with options to purchase additional credits as needed or unlock unlimited usage for the lifetime of the major version of the app for $24.99.

SecureMac says that it envisions a number of use cases for the software, including preventing cyber stalking and stopping social media platforms from collecting metadata to track and profile their users.

The app is also expected to find use as a safety tool for children. "As a parent, protecting my kids online is a top priority," says company founder and CEO Nicholas Raba. "We expect MetaWipe to be especially helpful for families, because it's easy enough for older kids to use on their own, and gives parents a simple way to share family photos online safely and privately."

The initial release of the app supports metadata deletion for common image file types like .jpeg, .png, and Apple's HEIC image format, as well as for the widely used PDF document format. SecureMac engineers say that their software development roadmap includes support for additional file types such as video, spreadsheet, and word processing files—and tools to manage metadata attributes associated with AI-generated content.

MetaWipe is the first in a planned series of new security and privacy apps from SecureMac, which anticipates a growing demand for such tools among Apple users.

"There are more digital privacy threats today than ever before, but people are also far more aware of these issues," says Raba. "That's why SecureMac is building powerful, user-friendly software to give users greater control over their online privacy while still being intuitive enough to become part of their daily routine."

