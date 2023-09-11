Securin honored as 2023 SINET16 Innovator Award Recipient

"Just like SINET, Securin constantly strives to innovate and protect what matters most: your business." Tweet this

"Securin is beyond grateful and proud to be recognized as a winner of the SINET16 Innovator Award," said Ram Movva, CEO, Securin. "Just like SINET, Securin constantly strives to innovate and protect what matters most: your business. Our solutions provide rapid and proactive insights faster, and our cutting-edge technologies work in tandem with security teams to provide the utmost security in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Securin will continue to protect organizations from cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities with our intuitive, flexible, and scalable platform."

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the Cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.

"We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As always, this year provided for a very competitive landscape. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their missions to protect the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security interests."

Securin was selected based on cumulative scoring of the following:

The Urgency in The Marketplace for Their Products and Solutions

How Innovative and Unique Their Solutions Are

How Well Their Products and Technologies Solve Real and Significant Cybersecurity Problems

What Advantages Exist Over Other Solutions

The Companies' Ability to Succeed Based on The Strength of Their Product, Capital, Go to Market, and Leadership

ABOUT SECURIN

Securin helps customers gain resilience against evolving threats. Powered by accurate vulnerability intelligence, human expertise, and automation, Securin's products and services have enabled organizations to make critical security decisions in managing their attack surface.

