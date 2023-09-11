Securin honored as 2023 SINET16 Innovator Award Recipient

The industry's leader in tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions was selected from a pool of 195 applications from 13 countries.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securin, the industry's leading tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today that it was named a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2023. The annual SINET16 awards recognize the most innovative and compelling technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.
Winners were selected from a pool of 195 applications from 13 countries this year, all companies with under $15 million in revenue, which has become more and more competitive since the program launched 14 years ago. This award was free to apply, free to win, and all about innovation. Applications are evaluated in two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 115 private and government security professionals, including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.
"Securin is beyond grateful and proud to be recognized as a winner of the SINET16 Innovator Award," said Ram Movva, CEO, Securin. "Just like SINET, Securin constantly strives to innovate and protect what matters most: your business. Our solutions provide rapid and proactive insights faster, and our cutting-edge technologies work in tandem with security teams to provide the utmost security in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Securin will continue to protect organizations from cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities with our intuitive, flexible, and scalable platform."
SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the Cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.
"We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As always, this year provided for a very competitive landscape. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their missions to protect the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security interests."
Securin was selected based on cumulative scoring of the following:
- The Urgency in The Marketplace for Their Products and Solutions
- How Innovative and Unique Their Solutions Are
- How Well Their Products and Technologies Solve Real and Significant Cybersecurity Problems
- What Advantages Exist Over Other Solutions
- The Companies' Ability to Succeed Based on The Strength of Their Product, Capital, Go to Market, and Leadership
To learn more about Securin and its one-of-a-kind suite of cybersecurity solutions, go to Securin.io today.
ABOUT SECURIN
Securin helps customers gain resilience against evolving threats. Powered by accurate vulnerability intelligence, human expertise, and automation, Securin's products and services have enabled organizations to make critical security decisions in managing their attack surface.
For more information, visit http://www.securin.io or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Media Contact
Jocelyn Disque, Securin, (512) 599-4015, [email protected], https://www.securin.io/
SOURCE Securin
Share this article