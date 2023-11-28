Securin Joins the Ranks of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Securin joins the ranks alongside other critical infrastructure organizations and entities with cybersecurity expertise and visibility to participate in JCDC's collaboration efforts.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securin, the industry's leading proactive security solutions provider, announced today that it has joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC).

Leveraging new authorities granted by Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) formed JCDC in August 2021 to unite the global cyber community in the collective defense of cyberspace. This collaborative aims to transition from a reactive approach to threats and vulnerabilities to a proactive strategy involving meticulous planning and preemptive measures for mitigation.

"It is an honor and a privilege to have Securin join the respected ranks of JCDC," said Ram Movva, CEO of Securin. "We are excited for Securin to contribute its expertise and assets, bolstering JCDC's endeavors in risk reduction. Our collaboration is poised to create innovative strategies for cyber defense operations, propagate the importance of cyber defense, and provide guidance to diverse stakeholder communities."

This partnership highlights Securin's efforts to help businesses prevent cyber risks by increasing their security posture through proactive security solutions that provide businesses with complete visibility of vulnerabilities within an organization's network, mapped to known threats and prioritized for remediation. By allowing businesses to identify vulnerabilities that attract attackers swiftly, businesses are given the time needed to evaluate their risks and remediate them before they are exploited.

JCDC includes specific government agencies designated by Congress for the joint cyber planning office, including the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. JCDC further works with organizations and operators from across the public and private sector, including state, local, and international government participants, and industry participants including service providers, infrastructure operators, cybersecurity companies, and companies across critical infrastructure sectors.

About JCDC

Pursuant to new authorities granted by Congress in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Acts, CISA established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale.

About CISA

As the nation's cyber defense agency and national coordinator for critical infrastructure security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day.

