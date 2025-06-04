Securing the Future: These Companies Are Redefining What Cyber Defense Looks Like

The Business Intelligence Group has announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, honoring individuals, organizations, and products that are driving innovation and measurable results in cybersecurity. This year's honorees represent leaders in areas such as AI, Zero Trust, Application Security, Threat Detection, and Incident Response. Key individuals include leaders from Infoblox, AT&T, Lenovo, and HUMAN Security. Recognized companies range from startups to global enterprises, including CyberArk, IBM, BlackCloak, Reflectiz, and Splunk. Finalists like Ericsson, NETSCOUT, and Blackbird.AI were also acknowledged for their outstanding cybersecurity efforts. The program emphasizes that cybersecurity is not just about technology—it's about building trust in an increasingly digital and risk-prone world.
PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, a program that highlights the companies, products, and people doing the difficult work of keeping our data, systems, and digital infrastructure safe in an increasingly unpredictable environment.
This year's winners represent the best of cybersecurity innovation and real-world application. These are the solutions that not only protect—but adapt. Whether it's a breakthrough product, a bulletproof architecture, or an entire team working behind the scenes, each honoree stands out for going beyond theoretical models and getting measurable results in the face of rising threats.
"Cybersecurity isn't just a technology issue—it's a trust issue," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "The organizations we're celebrating today are setting new standards for how to think about and implement security at scale. They're proactive, persistent, and often invisible—but they're the backbone of our connected world."
Winners of the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards
Cybersecurity Leaders
- Dr. Renee Burton, Infoblox Threat Intelligence - Cybersecurity Leadership
- Erik Braden, Braden Business Systems - Cybersecurity Leadership
- John Sahlin, GDIT - Cybersecurity Leadership
- Kumrashan Indranil Iyer - Artificial Intelligence
- Mike Troiano, AT&T - Cybersecurity Leadership
- Nima Baiati, Lenovo - Zero Trust
- Stu Solomon, HUMAN Security - Cybersecurity Leadership
Leading Cybersecurity Organization
- Adventures of Alice & Bob by BeyondTrust - Leadership
- Badge Inc. - Authentication & Identity
- BlackCloak - Organizational Excellence
- Black Duck - Application Security
- CMD+CTRL Security - Training
- CyberArk - Authentication & Identity
- Foundever® - Detection
- Franklin Energy - Artificial Intelligence
- GMO GlobalSign - Cryptography
- GoSecure, Inc. - Incident Response
- Hitachi Vantara - Data Protection
- ImmuniWeb - Artificial Intelligence
- Infoblox - Threat Hunting
- Inspiro - Network Security
- Lineaje - Supply Chain
- Locus Robotics - Compliance
- Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure - UAE - Compliance
- NetSfere - Cryptography
- Noma Security - Application Security
- Nozomi Networks - Artificial Intelligence
- Payroc - Organizational Excellence
- Radiant Logic - Authentication & Identity
- Reflectiz - The Web Exposure Company - Detection
- ResultsCX - Threat Detection
- Schneider Electric - Operational Technology
- Skyhigh Security - Data Protection
- SS&C Intralinks - Data Protection
- Startek - Organizational Excellence
- SuperStaff - Organizational Excellence
- Triam Security - Application Security
- Upfort - Artificial Intelligence
- Xage Security - Zero Trust
Leading Cybersecurity Products and Services
- 1Password Extended Access Management - Authentication & Identity
- Adversa AI Red Teaming Platform - Artificial Intelligence
- Anetac Identity Vulnerability Management Platform - Authentication & Identity
- AT&T Dynamic Defense™ - Network Security
- Atlantic.Net Cloud Hosting and Storage Solutions - Artificial Intelligence
- Aviatrix Cloud Network Security Platform as a Service (PaaS) - Network Security
- Axiado - Artificial Intelligence
- Badge - Privacy Enhancing Technologies
- Binalyze AIR - Incident Response
- Bluefin ShieldConex® Orchestration - Encryption
- Cloud Range Cyber - Training
- Cobalt Offensive Security Platform - Application Security
- Endace, EndaceProbe, and EndaceProbe Cloud - Incident Response
- Forward Networks Forward Enterprise - Compliance
- Gallagher Security High Security Controller 7000 - Operational Technology
- HCLSoftware HCL AppScan - Application Security
- Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection - Cloud Security
- IBM Cloud Security Hub - Cloud Security
- Immersive One: The Cybersecurity Readiness Platform - Training
- Index Engines- CyberSense - Artificial Intelligence
- JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform - Supply Chain
- Kaseya 365 Endpoint - Endpoint
- KDM Analytics Blade Validate - Compliance
- Keeper Security's KeeperPAM - Zero Trust
- Lattice Sentry™ solution stack - Application Security
- Lenovo Cyber Resiliency as a Service (CRaaS) - Cloud Security
- Lenovo ThinkShield Supply Chain Assurance - Supply Chain
- LevelBlue Managed Threat Detection for Government - Threat Detection
- Magnet Forensics® - Incident Response
- Marketbridge Keyfactor - Cryptography
- NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence - Network Security
- Norton Genie Scam Protection - Artificial Intelligence
- Observo AI - Artificial Intelligence
- OneAxiom - Threat Detection
- OpenText Cybersecurity - Threat Detection
- Optery - Privacy Enhancing Technologies
- PKI Spotlight - Detection
- Portnox - Network Security
- Protectstar Inc. iShredder - Application Security
- Sasa Software - Network Security
- SEI Sphere® - Threat Detection
- Sentra - Data Protection
- Simeio - Authentication & Identity
- Splunk SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) - Incident Response
- SUSE Security - Zero Trust
- TRIOVEGA GmbH edge.SHIELDOR - Operational Technology
- TXOne Networks Edge - Operational Technology
- TXOne Networks Element - Supply Chain
- TXOne Networks TXOne Networks - Endpoint
- Upfort Shield - Threat Detection
Finalists: Acknowledging Exceptional Security Efforts
In addition to the winners, the Business Intelligence Group also recognizes a group of exceptional finalists who scored high marks from the judges and demonstrated real commitment to strengthening their cyber posture. These professionals and organizations exemplify what it means to treat security not as an add-on, but as a critical part of the business foundation.
- Anti Spy Android, Protectstar Inc.
- Aparna Achanta, IBM Consulting, Zero Trust
- Blackbird.AI
- Boingo Wireless
- DAS Health
- DispersiveCloud
- Endace
- Ericsson
- Keepit
- Keyless
- NETSCOUT
- OpenText
- Optimal IdM
- ResultsCX
- SageOne
- SEI Sphere®
- Sourcefit
- ThreatModeler Software, Inc.
- Versa Networks
- Xamin, Inc.
- Zilla Security, a CyberArk company
Real Protection in a Risky Digital World
From upstarts creating new categories of threat defense, to established enterprises fortifying massive global networks, this year's winners and finalists are showing us what it means to fight smart. Whether you're locking down customer data, defending critical infrastructure, or simply staying two steps ahead of bad actors—this is the bar now.
