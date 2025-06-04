Securing the Future: These Companies Are Redefining What Cyber Defense Looks Like

The Business Intelligence Group has announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, honoring individuals, organizations, and products that are driving innovation and measurable results in cybersecurity. This year's honorees represent leaders in areas such as AI, Zero Trust, Application Security, Threat Detection, and Incident Response. Key individuals include leaders from Infoblox, AT&T, Lenovo, and HUMAN Security. Recognized companies range from startups to global enterprises, including CyberArk, IBM, BlackCloak, Reflectiz, and Splunk. Finalists like Ericsson, NETSCOUT, and Blackbird.AI were also acknowledged for their outstanding cybersecurity efforts. The program emphasizes that cybersecurity is not just about technology—it's about building trust in an increasingly digital and risk-prone world.

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, a program that highlights the companies, products, and people doing the difficult work of keeping our data, systems, and digital infrastructure safe in an increasingly unpredictable environment.

This year's winners represent the best of cybersecurity innovation and real-world application. These are the solutions that not only protect—but adapt. Whether it's a breakthrough product, a bulletproof architecture, or an entire team working behind the scenes, each honoree stands out for going beyond theoretical models and getting measurable results in the face of rising threats.

"Cybersecurity isn't just a technology issue—it's a trust issue," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "The organizations we're celebrating today are setting new standards for how to think about and implement security at scale. They're proactive, persistent, and often invisible—but they're the backbone of our connected world."

Winners of the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

Cybersecurity Leaders

Dr. Renee Burton , Infoblox Threat Intelligence - Cybersecurity Leadership

, Infoblox Threat Intelligence - Cybersecurity Leadership Erik Braden , Braden Business Systems - Cybersecurity Leadership

, Braden Business Systems - Cybersecurity Leadership John Sahlin , GDIT - Cybersecurity Leadership

, GDIT - Cybersecurity Leadership Kumrashan Indranil Iyer - Artificial Intelligence

Mike Troiano , AT&T - Cybersecurity Leadership

, AT&T - Cybersecurity Leadership Nima Baiati, Lenovo - Zero Trust

Stu Solomon , HUMAN Security - Cybersecurity Leadership

Leading Cybersecurity Organization

Adventures of Alice & Bob by BeyondTrust - Leadership

Badge Inc. - Authentication & Identity

BlackCloak - Organizational Excellence

Black Duck - Application Security

CMD+CTRL Security - Training

CyberArk - Authentication & Identity

Foundever® - Detection

Franklin Energy - Artificial Intelligence

GMO GlobalSign - Cryptography

GoSecure, Inc. - Incident Response

Hitachi Vantara - Data Protection

ImmuniWeb - Artificial Intelligence

Infoblox - Threat Hunting

Inspiro - Network Security

Lineaje - Supply Chain

Locus Robotics - Compliance

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure - UAE - Compliance

NetSfere - Cryptography

Noma Security - Application Security

Nozomi Networks - Artificial Intelligence

Payroc - Organizational Excellence

Radiant Logic - Authentication & Identity

Reflectiz - The Web Exposure Company - Detection

ResultsCX - Threat Detection

Schneider Electric - Operational Technology

Skyhigh Security - Data Protection

SS&C Intralinks - Data Protection

Startek - Organizational Excellence

SuperStaff - Organizational Excellence

Triam Security - Application Security

Upfort - Artificial Intelligence

Xage Security - Zero Trust

Leading Cybersecurity Products and Services

1Password Extended Access Management - Authentication & Identity

Adversa AI Red Teaming Platform - Artificial Intelligence

Anetac Identity Vulnerability Management Platform - Authentication & Identity

AT&T Dynamic Defense™ - Network Security

Atlantic.Net Cloud Hosting and Storage Solutions - Artificial Intelligence

Aviatrix Cloud Network Security Platform as a Service (PaaS) - Network Security

Axiado - Artificial Intelligence

Badge - Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Binalyze AIR - Incident Response

Bluefin ShieldConex® Orchestration - Encryption

Cloud Range Cyber - Training

Cobalt Offensive Security Platform - Application Security

Endace, EndaceProbe, and EndaceProbe Cloud - Incident Response

Forward Networks Forward Enterprise - Compliance

Gallagher Security High Security Controller 7000 - Operational Technology

HCLSoftware HCL AppScan - Application Security

Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection - Cloud Security

IBM Cloud Security Hub - Cloud Security

Immersive One: The Cybersecurity Readiness Platform - Training

Index Engines- CyberSense - Artificial Intelligence

JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform - Supply Chain

Kaseya 365 Endpoint - Endpoint

KDM Analytics Blade Validate - Compliance

Keeper Security's KeeperPAM - Zero Trust

Lattice Sentry™ solution stack - Application Security

Lenovo Cyber Resiliency as a Service (CRaaS) - Cloud Security

Lenovo ThinkShield Supply Chain Assurance - Supply Chain

LevelBlue Managed Threat Detection for Government - Threat Detection

Magnet Forensics® - Incident Response

Marketbridge Keyfactor - Cryptography

NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence - Network Security

Norton Genie Scam Protection - Artificial Intelligence

Observo AI - Artificial Intelligence

OneAxiom - Threat Detection

OpenText Cybersecurity - Threat Detection

Optery - Privacy Enhancing Technologies

PKI Spotlight - Detection

Portnox - Network Security

Protectstar Inc. iShredder - Application Security

Sasa Software - Network Security

SEI Sphere® - Threat Detection

Sentra - Data Protection

Simeio - Authentication & Identity

Splunk SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) - Incident Response

SUSE Security - Zero Trust

TRIOVEGA GmbH edge.SHIELDOR - Operational Technology

TXOne Networks Edge - Operational Technology

TXOne Networks Element - Supply Chain

TXOne Networks TXOne Networks - Endpoint

Upfort Shield - Threat Detection



Finalists: Acknowledging Exceptional Security Efforts

In addition to the winners, the Business Intelligence Group also recognizes a group of exceptional finalists who scored high marks from the judges and demonstrated real commitment to strengthening their cyber posture. These professionals and organizations exemplify what it means to treat security not as an add-on, but as a critical part of the business foundation.

Anti Spy Android, Protectstar Inc.

Aparna Achanta , IBM Consulting, Zero Trust

, IBM Consulting, Zero Trust Blackbird.AI

Boingo Wireless

DAS Health

DispersiveCloud

Endace

Ericsson

Keepit

Keyless

NETSCOUT

OpenText

Optimal IdM

ResultsCX

SageOne

SEI Sphere®

Sourcefit

ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

Versa Networks

Xamin, Inc.

Zilla Security, a CyberArk company

Real Protection in a Risky Digital World

From upstarts creating new categories of threat defense, to established enterprises fortifying massive global networks, this year's winners and finalists are showing us what it means to fight smart. Whether you're locking down customer data, defending critical infrastructure, or simply staying two steps ahead of bad actors—this is the bar now.

To view the full list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, visit: 👉 https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/fortress-cybersecurity-awards.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

