Securing the Unseen: Why Digital Executive Protection Is A Business Imperative - Dr. Chris Pierson Shares Expert Insights at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Dr. Pierson's session, "Securing the Unseen: Why Digital Executive Protection Is A Business Imperative", will discuss targeted attacks against corporate executives, the latest threat vectors, and the essential components of a holistic Digital Executive Protection. Post this

Dr. Pierson's session will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

A former CISO, cybersecurity visionary and privacy expert who served for over a decade as a special government employee on the Cybersecurity and Privacy Committees for the Department of Homeland Security, Dr. Pierson is a frequently sought-after commentator for major news outlets, including The New York Times, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, MSNBC, CNBC, and Schwab Network. He will bring his decades of experience and unique perspectives to this year's event, leading engaging discussions and offering practical solutions in his talk.

"Having served as a government cybersecurity expert and former CISO, Chris recognized the missing link from organizations' ability to fully protect themselves by overlooking the vulnerabilities brought forth by business leaders' personal digital lives," said Tracey Moon, Chief Marketing Officer for BlackCloak. "He launched BlackCloak as a visionary and innovator to provide a much-needed technology solution and concierge cybersecurity services to address this critical challenge for CISOs and organizations they serve. His session at Gartner will provide a compelling discussion of the nature of Digital Executive Protection and why it's now a business imperative that extends beyond privacy and the removal of personal data from online sources. He will deliver a roadmap for how forward-thinking security leaders should approach this critical aspect of a corporate cybersecurity strategy."

Dr. Chris Pierson: A Distinguished Privacy and Security Authority

Dr. Chris Pierson brings a rare blend of legal expertise, technological insight, and executive cybersecurity leadership to the battle against modern digital threats. His career includes key roles such as Chief Information Security Officer for fintech firms and Chief Privacy Officer for the U.S. operations of the Royal Bank of Scotland. He has also served on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Subcommittee and the Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee. As the founder and CEO of BlackCloak, Dr. Pierson has channeled his deep experience into a singular mission: safeguarding the personal digital lives of executives, high-net-worth individuals, and their families.

Throughout his career, Dr. Pierson has consistently pushed the boundaries of cybersecurity and privacy innovation. He has shaped critical industry standards and served as a trusted advisor to government agencies on matters of national cyber defense and infrastructure protection. As both a legal authority and a hands-on cybersecurity leader, he offers a rare, practical perspective that bridges policy, strategy, and implementation, making him a driving force in the protection of individuals at the highest levels of business and society.

To register to attend Dr. Chris Pierson's Gartner session, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/security-risk-management-us/register.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Leo Tignini, BlackCloak, 1 (848) 261-2118, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak