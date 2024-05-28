Securisea Attains "Certified STAR Auditor" Accreditation from Cloud Security Alliance

Securisea, a leading provider of security and compliance services, announced today that they have achieved CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk) Auditor Accreditation from the Cloud Security Alliance. Securisea CB is one of only a handful of audit firms in the world certified to provide CSA STAR, ISO27001 and 27701, SOC2, SOC1, PCI DSS, FedRamp/StateRAMP 3PAO, HITRUST & HIPAA assessments all under one roof.
ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securisea, a leading provider of security and compliance services, announced today that they have achieved CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk) Auditor Accreditation from the Cloud Security Alliance. STAR encompasses the key principles of transparency, rigorous auditing, and harmonization of standards outlined in the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). Publishing to the registry allows organizations to show current and potential customers their security and compliance posture, including the regulations, standards, and frameworks they adhere to.
Securisea CB is one of only a handful of audit firms in the world certified to provide CSA STAR, ISO27001 and 27701, SOC2, SOC1, PCI DSS, FedRamp/StateRAMP 3PAO, HITRUST & HIPAA assessments all under one roof. Their integrated compliance approach allows clients to leverage existing security controls from other frameworks directly into each engagement, reducing overhead and work duplication.
Founded in 2006, Securisea provides audit support for organizations of all sizes, from startups to some of the world's most security-minded technology companies. Their customers rely on them to continue to evolve to meet an ever-changing security and compliance landscape, while maintaining a high level of expertise, responsiveness, and customer service to every unique engagement.
"We are thrilled to be able to add STAR Accreditation services to our expanding portfolio of security and compliance offerings," said Josh Daymont, CEO of Securisea. "Our clients choose us again and again because of the efficiencies they can achieve with multiple assessments through a single auditor. Expanding our offerings to include STAR assessments, in combination with our strong team of experts, will fuel our growth in the years ahead."
About Securisea
Securisea is a leading provider of security and compliance services, helping companies secure their sensitive data and systems. With a personalized approach to customer service and a deep understanding of the unique needs of large enterprise companies, Securisea has built a reputation for delivering reliable, effective, and efficient security and compliance solutions.
For more information, please visit http://www.securisea.com.
Media Contact
Josh Daymont, Securisea, 1 877-563-4230, [email protected], www.securisea.com
SOURCE Securisea
Share this article