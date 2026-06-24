Securitas announces a new guide that helps healthcare leaders uncover the true cost of security

At a time when healthcare organizations are navigating mounting financial pressures, workforce shortages, and elevated safety expectations, cost certainty has never been more important," says Jonathan Katz, region vice president of the healthcare division. Post this

"At a time when healthcare organizations are navigating mounting financial pressures, workforce shortages, and elevated safety expectations, cost certainty has never been more important," says Jonathan Katz, region vice president of the healthcare division. "Yet for many, the true cost of security – particularly as it relates to security staffing and services – remains hidden across departments, shaping decisions without a complete view of the cost variables in the equation."

Understanding the cost gap

For organizations running proprietary, in-house security programs, expenses such as benefits, overtime, training, liability, and management overhead are often absorbed across departments and rarely viewed together in one place. The result is a hidden cost gap that can distort the picture and make in-house programs appear more economical than they are.

"You can think of it like renting versus owning a home," Katz says, "where renting comes with a known, all-in cost, whereas owning a home comes with all kinds of hidden expenses on top of the initial purchase price – insurance, repairs, maintenance, and more. In security, these are benefits, overtime, shift differentials, workers' compensation, training, and other cost variables. The challenge becomes when leadership makes decisions based on the price comparison without understanding all these cost variables, which can lead to closing the door on alternative models before they're fairly evaluated."

Solving the cost equation

To close the cost gap, healthcare leaders need to solve their cost equation – a framework for identifying and accounting for the variables associated with running a security program across every department it touches. From wages and benefits to taxes, insurance, union costs, and management overhead, the cost equation gives leaders a complete view of what security staffing actually costs and a more accurate basis for evaluating their options.

To support that evaluation, the guide includes a calculator worksheet that details the line items leaders should consider as part of their full security services investment.

"A lot of organizations don't know where to start when it comes to putting a real number on their security program," says Mike Parsons, region director of training and development for the healthcare division. "The calculator is designed to make that process straightforward. And if anyone needs help working through it, we're here for that conversation."

Evaluating your healthcare security model

Central to the conversation is the evaluation of the three primary healthcare security models: proprietary, contract, and shared–mission (or hybrid) models. The white paper addresses all three, covering the benefits and considerations of each so leaders can evaluate their options on equal footing.

The shared mission model – in which proprietary and contract officers function as a single, cohesive team working toward a shared goal, or mission – has been rising in popularity. Organizations are increasingly drawn to the model to maintain institutional knowledge and continuity while transferring a portion of operational responsibility and labor costs to a specialized security partner.

"We're having more conversations about security model evaluation than ever, and many leaders are moving away from proprietary security toward this shared mission model," says Michael Perenchio, area vice president for the healthcare division. "What we hear most often is that leaders didn't know there were other options – or that the math on their current program didn't add up the way they thought it did. The shared mission model preserves what's working in proprietary programs and builds on it with the flexibility and scalability that security partners do best."

A resource for healthcare decision-makers

Whether managing a single facility or an enterprise health system, "Balancing the cost equation" helps healthcare leaders gain the cost certainty needed to make more informed security decisions.

Among other practical insights, the guide includes the cost equation framework, an estimated cost calculator worksheet, and a self-assessment organized around evaluating the true cost of ownership, program capability, and strategic fit and value.

Click here to access the white paper today.

Media Contact

Ahlilah Longmire, Securitas USA, 1 973-791-3343, [email protected] , www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas USA