Securitas Expands Operations in New Carlisle, Indiana, with Large-Scale Recruitment Effort

Securitas plans to hire 168 security professionals by December 26, 2024, with an upcoming hiring event to support its expansion in Northern Indiana.

NEW CARLISLE, Ind., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securitas, a global leader in protective services, is embarking on a significant recruitment initiative to support its expanding operations in New Carlisle, Indiana. The company aims to onboard 168 new security professionals by December 26, 2024, with additional roles opening in the following weeks. This recruitment drive highlights Securitas' commitment to providing high-quality security services to its clients while creating meaningful career opportunities in the region.

Securitas is hosting an in-person hiring event at its office space in South Bend to accelerate the hiring process. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview on-site and learn more about career advancement opportunities within the company. The hiring event is scheduled for December 16, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Securitas's new office in South Bend, IN. 460 Stull Street, STE 400, South Bend, Indiana, offering a streamlined pathway to join one of the world's largest and most trusted security providers.

With starting wages at $19.00 per hour, Securitas offers competitive compensation alongside a robust benefits package, including medical and dental coverage, a 401(k)-retirement plan, paid time off, and company-sponsored life insurance. Comprehensive training is provided for new hires, making these positions accessible to candidates from various professional backgrounds.

Applicants must meet minimum qualifications, including passing a background check, drug screening, and obtaining all necessary state licensing. For those ready to begin a rewarding career with growth potential, applications can be submitted online at SecuritasJobs.com by selecting New Carlisle, Indiana, as the desired location.

Securitas remains guided by its core values of Integrity, Vigilance, and Helpfulness. Its focus is on fostering safety and peace of mind for its clients and communities.

Securitas is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, status as a protected veteran, or any other applicable legally protected characteristic.

