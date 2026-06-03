Securitas Explores Workforce Education and the Future of Security in New Security Connected Episode

New episode examines how continuous learning, career mobility, and human-centered leadership are shaping the future of the security workforce

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securitas USA announced the release of a new Security Connected: North America webcast/podcast episode focused on workforce education, career development, and the evolving role of frontline security professionals in an increasingly technology-driven industry.

The episode features Chrissy Toskos, Chief People & Experience Officer at Securitas, alongside Bijal Shah, CEO of Guild, discussing the recently announced partnership between Securitas and Guild to expand access to education, upskilling, and career pathways for frontline employees across North America.

As the security industry continues to evolve through advancements in data, intelligence, and technology, the conversation explores why organizations must invest not only in systems but in the people responsible for protecting communities, infrastructure, and businesses every day.

The discussion highlights how the partnership is designed to remove barriers to education while helping employees build durable skills such as critical thinking, communication, adaptability, and leadership. The episode also examines how workforce development is becoming increasingly tied to resilience, retention, and long-term organizational growth.

"When you think about education as infrastructure, you realize that our talent and our people are our primary infrastructure," said Chrissy Toskos, Chief People & Experience Officer at Securitas. "As our industry evolves, continuous learning becomes essential, not just for career growth, but for helping people build confidence, adaptability, and long-term opportunity."

Throughout the episode, Toskos and Shah discussed how the future of security depends on balancing technology with human expertise. While AI and automation continue to transform operations, the conversation reinforces the importance of keeping the "human in the loop", ensuring security professionals remain central to judgment, decision-making, and trust.

The episode also explores broader workforce trends, including growing employee expectations around professional development, internal mobility, and employer investment in long-term career growth. By creating accessible pathways for advancement, the partnership aims to strengthen both employee experience and organizational resilience.

"Continuous learning is becoming critical in every industry because the skills required for the workforce are changing so rapidly," said Bijal Shah, CEO of Guild. "The ability to combine technical capabilities with human-centered skills like empathy, communication, and problem-solving will be increasingly important in the future of work."

The episode reinforces Securitas broader commitment to intelligent, human-centered security, demonstrating how workforce investment and education are becoming foundational to the future of protection and operational excellence.

Security Connected: North America is available on Spotify, Security Connected: North America - Video Podcast - Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and securitasinc.com, providing executive-level insights on the trends, technologies, and leadership strategies shaping the future of security.

Media Contact

Ahlilah Longmire, Securitas USA, 1 973-791-3343, [email protected], www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas USA