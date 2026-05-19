Securitas Launches Groundbreaking Guild Partnership to Transform Workforce Education and Career Advancement

At Securitas, we believe that when people dedicate their careers to protecting others, organizations have a responsibility to invest in their growth," said Chrissy Toskos, Chief People Experience Officer, Securitas Post this

SecureU is designed to provide employees, including frontline officers and administrative professionals, with tuition-free education, diverse learning pathways, and career development opportunities that foster long-term growth within the organization, in addition to ongoing training.

"At Securitas, we believe that when people dedicate their careers to protecting others, organizations have a responsibility to invest in their growth," said Chrissy Toskos, Chief People Experience Officer, Securitas.

This partnership signals a broader shift in organizational workforce development, recognizing education as a catalyst for talent resilience, employee engagement, and sustained business performance.

"Security is a critical, frontline industry at a moment of real transformation, and the companies that treat education as core workforce infrastructure, not a perk, will be the ones that build true adaptability," said Bijal Shah, CEO, Guild. "Securitas is setting a new standard by embedding education and career mobility into its talent strategy, creating real pathways for employees to grow into critical roles. We are proud to partner with Securitas USA as we expand into the security industry and demonstrate how education drives measurable workforce outcomes at scale."

As security environments grow increasingly complex and technology-driven, the role of the security professional is rapidly evolving. Securitas has long prioritized keeping the human in the loop, ensuring that intelligent systems are complemented by skilled, adaptable professionals who can assess risk and respond in real time.

Through SecureU, Securitas is investing in its workforce's future by expanding access to the education and skills required to excel in today's security landscape.

This initiative also aligns with Securitas USA's broader People Promise, which focuses on delivering clarity, support, recognition, and opportunity to employees throughout their careers.

With more than 300,000 employees worldwide, Securitas' commitment to workforce education marks a major step toward building a stronger, more resilient organization and setting a new industry standard.

About Guild

Guild is a modern education benefits platform that gives leaders clarity and control to power their workforce strategies. Partnering with innovative employers, including Chipotle, Target, Walgreens, JPMorgan Chase, Hilton, Spectrum, and Providence Health, Guild turns education spending into a strategic talent investment. By connecting employees to real-world learning, coaching, and career pathways, and by equipping employers with actionable workforce data and insights, Guild helps companies build adaptable talent. For more information, visit www.guild.com.

Media Contact

Ahlilah Longmire, Securitas USA, 1 973-791-3343, [email protected], www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas USA