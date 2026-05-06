Securitas Launches "Security, Meet Humanity" Series, Spotlighting the People Behind Protection

New video series highlights real stories from frontline officers, reinforcing the role of human judgment and compassion in modern security

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securitas, a global leader in intelligent security solutions, today announced the launch of Security, Meet Humanity, a new video series that spotlights the professionalism, judgment, and human impact of its frontline officers.

At a time when security is often viewed through the lens of technology and surveillance, the series reframes the narrative, focusing instead on the individuals behind the uniform and the critical decisions they make every day to protect people, communities, and businesses.

Each episode features real officers sharing firsthand accounts of moments where training, instinct, and human connection come together to help prevent harm and support those in need.

The debut episode highlights Officer Agustin Avila, whose vigilance and decisive action helped prevent a drowning incident at a client's property. After responding to what could have been dismissed as a routine alarm, Avila investigated further and discovered a young child in distress. Acting immediately, he intervened and brought the situation to a safe resolution.

"Security isn't just about being present, it's about being human," said Agustin Avila, Security Officer at Securitas USA. "Every day, we make decisions that help protect people, families, and communities, often in moments no one else sees."

The series reflects Securitas's broader commitment to intelligent, people-led security, where technology supports, but never replaces, the judgment, empathy, and professionalism of trained officers.

"Security, Meet Humanity is about shifting perception," said Ahlilah Longmire, Sr. Brand Communications & PR Officer, Securitas North America. "Our officers are often the first to respond in critical moments. This series gives them a voice and brings visibility to the human side of security, the part that can't be automated."

Security, Meet Humanity will be distributed across Securitas digital channels, including YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and its corporate website. Future episodes will continue to highlight a range of officer experiences, from life-saving interventions to everyday moments of professionalism that build trust and safety.

As the security industry continues to evolve, Security, Meet Humanity underscores a simple truth: while tools and technology play an important role, it is ultimately people who make the difference.

Media Contact

Ahlilah Longmire, Securitas USA, 1 973-791-3343, [email protected], www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas USA